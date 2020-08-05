Eating Well Sustainably Is More Important Than Ever- Here's Why

Eating well in a sustainable manner can help you be disease-free

Highlights Eat local, seasonal and cultural for good health and weight

It can help you follow a healthy lifestyle in a sustainable manner

It is also good for your immunity

Eating right and eating healthy is something that should be followed sustainably. It should be inculcated in your lifestyle and should not be a temporary measure you take to lose weight. Experts from Flinders University, Australia, recently said that eating well in a sustainable way is now more important than ever, reports ANI. Eating food that is local to your region, is in season and is in sync with your traditions can be good for your immunity and overall health.

Benefits of eating well in a sustainable way

To eat well in a sustainable manner, it is important that you stay away from fad diets or diets that are restrictive in nature. While they may offer quick weight loss benefits in the short term, they cannot be sustained in the long term and may result in cravings, irritability, mood swings and even overeating.

Also read: Nutritionist Reveals The Secret To Eating Healthy With Lesser Cravings

Eating well in a sustainable way requires discipline. While it is fine to indulge in your favourite comfort and junk food once in a while, it is also important to practice portion control and preferable cook the comfort food at home.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has continued to advocate eating local, seasonal and traditional for good health. According to her, as far as you are eating food that is grown in your area (local), is in season and is in sync with your culture and traditions, then both your health and weight can be optimum.

Eating local offers the benefit of fresh produce; eating seasonal is environment-friendly and farmer-friendly, and reduces consumption of harmful pesticides; eating according to your culture and traditions is a reassurance that eating what your parents, grandparents and great grandparents grew up eating, and is most likely to work in your favour.

Other benefit of eating in this manner that is going to be pocket-friendly. The so-called baked or low fat or low-calorie food that you get in the market are not going to be half as healthy as your homemade potato chips or ghee-roasted makhanas.

When you eat well sustainably, it is going to keep your carvings under control.

Prefer home-cooked food as much as possible

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 3 Interesting Ways To Prevent Sugar Cravings

Take note of your eating pattern

Apart from what you eat, paying attention to your pattern of eating is of crucial importance. Here are some points to note:

To avoid overeating, eat without any distractions like phone, TV, book, tablet or laptop.

Diwekar recommends eating at least one meal sitting cross-legged, preferably on the floor. Eating sukhasana automatically more attentive towards eating. It enables blood flow to the stomach and facilitates better digestion and assimilation of nutrients.

Also read: Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why You Must Eat Your Meals In Sukhasana

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.