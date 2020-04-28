3 Interesting Ways To Prevent Sugar Cravings

Add spices to your food intelligently in order to beat sugar cravings effectively

Highlights Keep yourself well-hydrated

Do not overdo on drinking tea and coffee

Add dahi or chass to your to diet to reduce sugar cravings

Sugar cravings: Over the years, have you found a way to take a control over your cravings? Sugar cravings are the worst, and probably the most difficult to overcome. These cravings are a result of micronutrient deficiency. A drop in essential fatty acids may be the culprit behind increased sugar cravings, says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in one of her recent IGTVs. To get sufficient essential fatty acids, eating ghee is important. Deficiency of Vitamin B12 is also a reason for increased sugar cravings. Eating a bowl of fresh homemade curd can help you with this.

Ways to deal with sugar cravings

Sugar cravings also come to people with diabetes, kidney issues, menopause, when you are extremely stressed or PCOD. The idea is to understand that sugar cravings are multi-factorial. Simple steps like drinking adequate water, controlling intake of tea and coffee, adding a tsp of ghee to your breakfast, lunch and dinner, and adding dahi and chaas to your diet can automatically bring down sugar cravings.

Also read: 10 Easy Ways To Control Your Cravings And Prevent Weight Gain

Apart from this, here are other ways to reduce sugar cravings automatically:

1. Use spices intelligently

Add less salt to your food but use a variety of spices to make your food flavourful. All spices have a blood sugar regulating effect, says Diwekar.

2. Eat yams and tubers like suran

Vegetables like beetroot, arbi, jimikand (suran, elephant foot yam) and sweet potato must be a part of your diet for at least 2-3 times a week. These foods can also be helpful for women who get painful periods and extreme menopausal symptoms. According to Diwekar, these veggies can also be beneficial for women with endometriosis, especially the ones who get bleeding for 10-15 days at a stretch. Recurring yeast, bacterial and urinary tract infections can also be dealt with the help of these vegetables.

Yams and tubers like sweet potato can be a healthy addition to your diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Got A Sweet Tooth? Try These Methods To Fight Sugar Cravings Instantly

3. Peanut powder

You can add this to your kachumber. You can add peanut powder to any sabzi or curries. Doing so can effectively reduce your sugar cravings. Begin with adding peanut powder to one meal in a day and it will help you get fewer sugar cravings.

Also read: Is Lockdown Making You Feel Tired And Lethargic? These Foods Can Help

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.