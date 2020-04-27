Is Lockdown Making You Feel Tired And Lethargic? These Foods Can Help

Lockdown health tips: Cashews can help in reducing mental fatigue

Lockdown in India has been going on for a month now. If you have been feeling tired and lethargic for too long, then there are some foods that can help in improving how you feel. Staying home all day and not being able to go out can take a toll on your mood. In one of recent IGTVs, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talks about foods that can reduce lethargy and make you feel active and energetic. Also, these foods can be benefical for people with diabetes, PCOD, kidney issues and mental health issues.

Foods you can eat to beat lethargy and fatigue

1. Aliv seed laddoo with milk

Aliv or halim or garden cress seeds are native to India. These seeds are rich in folic acid and iron and can give a boost to your haemoglobin levels. Make laddoos out of these seeds and they can make you feel energetic. To make laddoos, you should first soak these seeds in coconut water or plain water. You can add jaggery, grated coconut and other ingredients of your choice.

Aliv seeds can also help in boosting your sexual drive. You can consume aliv laddoos as a mid-meal. You can add alive seeds to milk, add some jaggery and have it in bed time. It will help you sleep better.

These tiny seeds can ensure that your skin does not look patchy. Being low on energy invariably means that your skin looks dull, Diwekar informs. It may also lead to some hair fall aliv seeds can address all these issues.

2. Soaked pulses sprouted and cooked

Soak your pulses in water for 5-6 hours. Tie them in a muslin cloth and let them sprout. Now have them as a snack or as a subzi or curry. Low levels of energy means low intake of minerals, which means that your blood sugar levels are not steady. This may also mean that there is low consumption of protein or amino acids. Low levels of protein can slow down the recovery process. Consumption of proteins should be at least 4-5 times every week. You can have them for lunch, dinner or even 4-6 pm snack.

Include soaked and sprouted pulses in your diet to deal with low energy levels

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Cashews as a mid-meal snack

In her IGTV, Diwekar informs that low energy levels also come with mental fatigue. Cashews work wonders for reducing mental fatigue. Know that cashews contain phytosterols that can improve HDL or good cholesterol. Cashews are also rich in magnesium and can help in relaxing your nerves. These nuts are a good source of iron. You can munch on them as a mid-meal snack and even as 4-6 pm snack.

These three foods can help in reducing tiredness and fatigue. Try them and let us know how they work for you!

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.