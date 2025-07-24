Tanushree Dutta Battles Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Here's All About This Invisible Illness

On July 25, actor Tanushree Dutta shared an Instagram post that not only made headlines but also highlighted her ongoing struggle with mental health.

What Happened

In an emotional video, where she is seen breaking down in tears, Tanushree accused unidentified individuals of harassing her in her own home.

"Guys, I am being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops and they have asked me to visit a police station and lodge a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow and do that, I am not keeping well. Mujhe itna pareshaan kiya gaya hai pichle 4-5 saalo me ki meri tabyet kharab ho gayi hai. I am not able to do anything, my house is a mess (I've been tortured for the past 4-5 years, and my health has deteriorated because of it)," she says in the video.

She also wrote in the caption, "I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #MeToo. Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya (I called the police today after finally being fed up)... Please someone help me! Do something before it's too late."

In another post, she revealed that she suffers from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), which she says has been triggered by years of stress and anxiety. She also mentioned being disturbed by loud noises, which further impacts her health.

So, What Is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Asmita Bijlani, Clinical Psychologist and Expressive Arts Therapy Practitioner (ExAT-P) at YAASS, shares that she recently worked with a client battling from CFS.

She explains that it's a condition that significantly limits daily functioning, causing an ongoing sense of exhaustion that doesn't go away-even after resting. The fatigue is often described as "fever-like malaise" that makes even basic tasks difficult.

Experts describe CFS, also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, as a condition marked by persistent, unexplained fatigue that worsens after physical or mental exertion and does not improve with sleep.

How Does It Impact Your Daily Life

The effects of CFS can vary from moderate to severe. Some individuals may just need more rest and limited activity, while others can become bed-bound, requiring help with daily routines like bathing or eating.

Here's how it can affect daily life:

Severe, fluctuating fatigue: Simple tasks like bathing, dressing or cooking can feel extremely exhausting. People with CFS often need to plan every activity carefully, conserve energy, and take multiple rest breaks through the day.

Simple tasks like bathing, dressing or cooking can feel extremely exhausting. People with CFS often need to plan every activity carefully, conserve energy, and take multiple rest breaks through the day. Sleep disruption : Despite sleeping for long hours, most patients wake up feeling unrefreshed. Insomnia is also common.

: Despite sleeping for long hours, most patients wake up feeling unrefreshed. Insomnia is also common. Cognitive difficulties: Often referred to as "brain fog", memory problems, trouble concentrating, and slow information processing are frequent in people with CFS.

Often referred to as "brain fog", memory problems, trouble concentrating, and slow information processing are frequent in people with CFS. Pain and other symptoms: Muscle and joint pain, sore throat, tender lymph nodes, dizziness, headaches, and extreme sensitivity to sound, light and touch are reported.

Muscle and joint pain, sore throat, tender lymph nodes, dizziness, headaches, and extreme sensitivity to sound, light and touch are reported. Loss of independence : In severe cases, individuals may rely on others for mobility and basic self-care.

: In severe cases, individuals may rely on others for mobility and basic self-care. Social and emotional impact: Withdrawing from work, school, or social life often leads to isolation. This can further contribute to depression and anxiety, especially when people around them dismiss their condition.

Withdrawing from work, school, or social life often leads to isolation. This can further contribute to depression and anxiety, especially when people around them dismiss their condition. Need for activity management: Many patients use a technique called "pacing", where they break tasks into small steps, rest often, and avoid overexertion to prevent symptom flare-ups or "crashes".

To summarise, living with CFS involves a constant balancing act

Some days are manageable, but overdoing things can result in setbacks

Other days are unbearable, where getting out of bed may be impossible

Is There Any Treatment Available For CFS

Clinical Psychologist Asmita Bijlani, explains that while rest and self-care can help manage the condition, they rarely reduce the fatigue. As of now, there is no cure for CFS. Treatment is mainly aimed at easing symptoms and improving the patient's quality of life.

The effects of CFS can vary from moderate to severe. Photo: Unsplash

In an extreme and tragic example, 28-year-old Lauren Hoeve from The Netherlands, who had long documented her battle with CFS, chose euthanasia on January 27, 2024. Her death sheds light on how deeply debilitating the syndrome can be and the desperation it can cause for those living with it.

In A Nutshell

Actor and former Miss India, Tanushree Dutta's post has not only brought her personal struggle into the spotlight but also shed light on a health condition that is widely misunderstood. Her experience serves as a stark reminder that invisible illnesses like CFS deserve serious attention, support, and compassion.