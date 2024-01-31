'My Last Day Will Be Saturday': Dutch Woman, 28, Shares Final Post Before Being Euthanised

Lauren Hoeve also posted a meme on her X account before being euthanised

A 28-year-old woman from the Netherlands who documented her battle with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), also known as CFS (chronic fatigue syndrome), died on January 27, 2024, after being euthanised.

Lauren Hoeve posted her final message on her blog 'brain fog' on January 24 and she announced her last day would be Saturday (January 27). She also posted a meme before being euthanised on her X account.

In her post, she thanked everyone who has been there for her during her illness, especially in the time before she announced her euthanasia wish. She informed her followers that her euthanasia would take place sometime on Saturday between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm.

She wrote, "If we have known each other long and well or only a little, it doesn't matter. Through you all, I have felt less alone, and I am very grateful for that."

"Please don't wish me a good trip, I wish I was going on a trip (a beach holiday would be nice)..."

She wrote, "In her final message, Lauren wrote: "I chose to make the date and time public because you have all been so excited for this moment with me. I know from experience how supportive it can be to know when it is happening so that you can reflect on it for a moment or light a candle if you wish."

This will be my last tweet. Thanks for the love, everyone. I'm going to rest a bit more and be with my loved ones. Enjoy a last morbid meme from me. ❤️😎👍 pic.twitter.com/NjtkQdvEvo — Lauren ✨ (@dutchlauren) January 27, 2024

Ms Hoeve started documenting her application for euthanasia in 2022 on her blog. She was diagnosed with ME in 2019, and also has autism, anxiety, and ADHD, Mirror reported.

In Hoeve's blog, she recounts that when she first told her GP about wanting to be voluntarily euthanised, he told her he respected her wishes but could not do it himself as her case was complex due to her psychological conditions.

Ms Hoeve's was placed on the waiting list but her wait was longer than usual because of the pandemic.

Ms Hoeve used to regularly update her followers about her health on X, formerly known as Twitter. People used to send messages of encouragement and support. According to her profile on X, she described herself as a "stay-at-home cat parent".

An update has since been given by Lauren's loved ones, which reads: "Lauren passed away peacefully at 1.55 pm in the presence of her parents Leonie and Peter and her best friend Lau. We would like to thank you for your compassion and support. Leonie, Peter and Lau."



