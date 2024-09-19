TikTok Users Are Eating Dirt In Viral Beauty Trend, Claim It Has Health Benefits

Edible clay and soil products are also being sold on e-commerce platforms like Amazon

A shocking trend has taken the health and wellness community by storm, with "crunchers" on social media, particularly in the US, advocating for eating dirt as a remedy for various health issues. This bizarre practice, touted to improve gut health, skin problems, and even obesity, has gained significant traction on TikTok. Fertility and hormone coach Stephanie Adler has been at the forefront of this movement, urging her followers to embrace the potential benefits of consuming dirt. In a video, she suggested that eating dirt can improve gut health, citing the high number of microorganisms present in organic soil.

''Want to improve your child's (and your own) gut health? One teaspoon of organic biodynamic soil has more microorganisms than humans on earth,'' she wrote while sharing the video on TikTok.

Notably, edible clay and soil products are also being sold on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Etsy, ranging from powders to clay chunks, priced between ₹900 to ₹2,200. Vendors claim these products offer anti-ageing benefits, improved skin health, and balanced sebum production.

An Amazon vendor who sells edible red clay for $11.99 (approximately Rs 1,002), marketed it as an "anti-ageing" solution. The product description claims, ''It unclogs the pores from sebum, tightens pores & has anti-ageing effects. It helps in balancing the sebum production that causes pimples, and dandruff. Thus we get a healthy face & skull skin.''

Interestingly, recent research suggests that consuming dirt may have actual health benefits. According to a 2019 study, authors discovered that soil plays a significant role in shaping the human gut microbiome, which is comprised of trillions of microorganisms essential for our overall well-being.

''Since pre-history, humans have willingly consumed soils as a supplement to their otherwise nutrient-poor local diet, a habitude called geophagy. They have used certain soils as detoxifying agents necessary for making certain food products edible, and for medicinal purposes,'' the study explains.

Previous research has suggested that dirt may hold surprising health benefits, particularly in the fight against obesity. Studies have claimed that certain compounds in dirt can absorb body fat, potentially aiding in weight loss. Additionally, scientists have discovered that exposure to dirt can have a profound impact on skin health and immune function.

Experts from the University of Helsinki noted that direct contact with natural soil and plant-based materials can alter skin microbiota, promoting a healthier balance of microorganisms. ''Using materials…such as the soil and plant-based materials…might be a more effective approach to enhance microbial diversity, and therefore prevent and cure immune system disorders'', noted experts.

While the practice may seem unusual, it has sparked intense debate and discussion on social media. Health experts remain divided, and more research is needed to fully understand the effects of eating dirt.