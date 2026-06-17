A cough is one of the most common symptoms that people experience during a cold, flu, or throat infection. For most people, the first instinct is to reach for a cough syrup in the hope of getting quick relief. These medicines have been widely used for years and are often seen as an easy solution for persistent coughing. While it has been in use for several years, cough syrups don't really address the real cause of the cough. Many people would be surprised to know that cough syrups may not always work as well as they expect.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Satish Koul, Principal Director & Unit Head -Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said that the effectiveness of cough syrups is often limited, especially when the cough is caused by the common cold. In many cases, the cough improves naturally as the body recovers from the infection. He added, "Cough syrups may provide temporary relief from cough symptoms, but their effectiveness is often limited, especially for coughs caused by the common cold. They do not treat the underlying infection and many coughs improve naturally with time."

What Do Cough Syrups Actually Do?

Cough syrups provide temporary relief from symptoms. Depending on the type of syrup, they may suppress the urge to cough, loosen mucous, or soothe irritation in the throat. This can make a person feel more comfortable, especially at night when coughing can disturb sleep.

However, it is important to understand that these medicines do not treat the infection causing the cough. Viral infections, such as the common cold, usually get better on their own. As a result, the improvement many people notice may be due to the body's natural healing process rather than the cough syrup itself.

Why Is Their Effectiveness Limited

According to Dr. Koul, research has shown that cough syrups often provide only modest relief for coughs linked to common viral infections. While they may reduce symptoms for a few hours, they do not significantly shorten the duration of illness.

This is one reason why doctors often recommend other measures such as staying hydrated, getting enough rest, and using simple home remedies. Warm fluids, honey for adults and older children, and steam inhalation may help soothe the throat and ease discomfort while the body recovers.

Risks And Side Effects

Like any medication, cough syrups can cause side effects. In adults, common side effects include drowsiness, dizziness, and stomach upset. These effects may interfere with daily activities, particularly if a person needs to drive or operate machinery.

The risks can be greater in children. Studies have found that many over-the-counter cough medicines offer little benefit for young children while increasing the risk of side effects. These may include excessive sleepiness, agitation, and, in some cases, accidental overdose. Unless recommended by a doctor, young children should not be given cough syrups.

Recent Ban On Over-The-Counter Sale Of Cough Syrups

India has recently tightened regulations on the sale of syrup-based medicines, including cough syrups. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made it mandatory for consumers to present a valid doctor's prescription before purchasing these medicines. This means cough syrups can no longer be sold over the counter across the country. The move was introduced to reduce self-medication, misuse, incorrect dosing, and unsupervised consumption of syrup medicines. It also follows growing concerns about cough syrup safety and the need for stronger regulatory oversight.

Cough syrups can offer short-term relief from coughing and throat irritation, but they are not a cure for the illness causing the symptoms. Most coughs related to the common cold improve naturally with time. For adults, these medicines may provide comfort but can also cause side effects. For children, the benefits are often limited and the risks may outweigh the benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.