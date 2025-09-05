Digestion Issues? Make These Desi Fermented Foods Your Staples

Everyone deals with digestive issues one way or the other; be it bloating, constipation, gas or what not. Those symptoms are not random, they usually come from a handful of common mechanisms. These mechanisms are well described in clinical reviews and form the backbone of how doctors diagnose and treat persistent digestive complaints. Beyond those core mechanisms, lifestyle and diet are obvious triggers: irregular meals, low fibre or very high-fat diets, excess alcohol, antibiotics or other medicines, food intolerances, etc. Understanding you your body needs and tweaking your diet accordingly can make all the difference.

Growing clinical and lab evidence shows fermented foods can alter gut microbes, increase beneficial lactic-acid bacteria, add digestive enzymes and enhance nutrient availability, all of which can support digestion and gut health in many people. But, important to note that fermented foods are helpful for many, plausibly useful for more, but not a one-size-fits-all cure. For example, for people with IBS or other functional gut disorders, fermented foods but not be good. You are encouraged to talk to a health professional before incorporating these foods to your diet.

Desi fermented foods that should be staples for people with digestive issues

1. Dahi

Dahi or homemade (preferably) yogurt is rich in live lactic-acid bacteria. Trials and reviews show yogurt often improves lactose digestion and reduces gas vs plain milk in lactose-intolerant people. Eat plain or with meals at least once a day.

2. Lassi

Lassi also known as chaas and buttermilk is a hydrating drinks that is abundant in liver cultures and electrolytes. It makes it gentle on the stomach and is commonly used in India to reduce bloating post-meal. Always opt for unsweetened variety.

3. Idli or dosa

Idli and dosa are made from fermented rice and urad dal and is a staple in South Indian households. Their natural fermentation increases B vitamins, adds beneficial bacteria and partially predigests starches, improving digestibility compared with unfermented rice. In addition to this, soft idlis are easy on sensitive tummies.

4. Dhokla

Dhokla is a popular Gujrati dish and is made from fermented besan flour. The fermentation from it reduce anti-nutrients in the legumes, improves protein digestibility and supplies lactic acid bacteria. The only drawback in the sugary syrup it is topped with, avoid that or have minimal quantity.

5. Kanjika

Kanjika or rice kanji is a traditional probiotic drink made from fermented rice water and is extremely hydrating. It is mildly acidic and used as a digestive tonic. Start with smaller quantities since it may not be fit for all.

6. Achaar

Achaar especially lacto-fermented pickles when made traditionally, can aid in digestion and supply lactic bacteria. Opt for homemaker and avoid commercially made varieties since they are often abundant in spice and oil that are irritate the stomach.

Fermented foods aren't magic pills, but they are low-cost, culturally familiar tools that often nudge digestion in the right direction when chosen and used wisely. If your symptoms are frequent, severe, or affecting life quality, please talk to a gastroenterologist for focused testing (stool studies, breath tests, endoscopy when indicated) before making big dietary changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

