Fermented Foods For Better Digestion In Summer

Fermented foods are not only delicious but also offer numerous health benefits, especially during the summer months when our bodies crave refreshing and light options. Read on as we share a list of fermented foods you must add to your summer diet.

Here are 9 fermented foods perfect for summer:

1. Kimchi

This spicy Korean staple is made from fermented cabbage and various spices. Kimchi is rich in probiotics, which promote gut health and boost digestion. Consuming kimchi can also support your immune system, which is particularly beneficial during the summer when you're more exposed to outdoor activities and potential infections.

2. Kombucha

This fizzy, fermented tea is packed with probiotics, antioxidants, and enzymes. Kombucha can aid in digestion, promote detoxification, and boost energy levels, making it an ideal summer beverage. Drink it chilled as a refreshing alternative to sugary sodas or cocktails.

3. Sauerkraut

Another fermented cabbage dish, sauerkraut is loaded with vitamins C, K, and various B vitamins. It's great for supporting your immune system and improving digestion. Enjoy sauerkraut as a topping for hot dogs, sandwiches, or salads.

4. Yogurt

A classic fermented food, yogurt is rich in probiotics that promote gut health and boost immunity. It's also a good source of protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients. Enjoy yogurt with fresh fruit for breakfast, as a creamy dressing for salads, or as a base for smoothies.

5. Kefir

Similar to yogurt, kefir is a fermented milk drink that's packed with probiotics and nutrients. It can help improve digestion, support immune function, and promote overall well-being. Drink kefir plain or add it to smoothies for a creamy texture and tangy flavour.

6. Tempeh

Made from fermented soybeans, tempeh is a nutrient-dense protein source that's rich in probiotics, vitamins, and minerals. It can help support muscle growth, boost metabolism, and improve gut health. Enjoy tempeh grilled, baked, or sautéed as a meat substitute in salads, sandwiches, or stir-fries.

7. Pickles

These tangy treats are made by fermenting cucumbers in a brine solution. Pickles are low in calories and high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They can help aid digestion, regulate blood sugar levels, and promote hydration, making them an ideal summer snack.

8. Sourdough bread

Unlike traditional bread, sourdough is made through a fermentation process that involves wild yeast and lactobacilli bacteria. This process helps break down gluten and phytic acid, making sourdough easier to digest and more nutritious. Enjoy sourdough bread toasted with avocado, dipped in olive oil, or as a base for sandwiches and bruschetta.

9. Apple cider vinegar

Although not a traditional fermented food, apple cider vinegar is made through a fermentation process that produces beneficial probiotics and enzymes. It can help improve digestion, regulate blood sugar levels, and promote weight loss.

Incorporating these fermented foods into your summer diet can help boost your overall health and well-being, providing you with essential nutrients, supporting digestion, and strengthening your immune system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.