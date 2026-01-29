Dermatologist Shares Signs Your Hair Is Ageing And Tips To Slow It Down

Our hair is a reflection of our overall health. The food we eat, the products we use, and the pollution around us can make it more prone to damage and deterioration. As we age, our hair also undergoes a range of changes that can affect its health, texture, and appearance.

Hair ageing is a natural process that is influenced by a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Dr. Gurveen Waraich Garekar shares some early signs of hair ageing and the preventive measures you can take to slow it down.

Common Signs Of Hair Ageing

1. Hair thinning

Hair thinning is often one of the first and most prominent signs of hair ageing. Men often notice a receding hairline and thinning at the crown, while women commonly experience diffuse thinning across the top of the scalp.

2. Hair porosity

Hair porosity is the measure of your hair's ability to absorb and retain moisture. As you age, hair porosity often increases, making strands more fragile and difficult to keep hydrated. This can make your hair drier and frizzier.

3. Hair texture

Hair texture often becomes coarser, drier, and more brittle as you age. These changes are driven by a combination of biological factors and long-term environmental exposure.

4. Hair density

Hair density refers to the number of individual strands per square inch on your scalp. Unlike hair thickness, density is all about how much hair you actually have, and it naturally declines as you age.

How To Slow Down Hair Ageing?

Yes, you can slow down hair ageing. "While ageing cannot be stopped, its progression can be slowed with evidence-based care," the dermatologist writes.

1. Nutrients matter

Check your nutritional levels regularly. Maintain a balanced diet that includes foods rich in vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron and calcium for better hair health.

2. Feed your hair

Eat a protein-rich, balanced diet with adequate intake of iron, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, E and B-complex. Foods like spinach, nuts, eggs, fish and berries provide essential nutrients to support the keratin structure and melanin production.

3. Chemical damage alert

Limit the use of hot styling tools and avoid harsh chemical treatments like smoothing, keratin and rebonding. Always use a heat protectant spray when styling.

4. Supplements

Supplements can help slow hair ageing by filling nutritional gaps that impact hair health. However, they are most effective when a deficiency exists. It is important to consult a doctor before starting any new supplement.

5. Conditioning

Always use a conditioner to replenish moisture and improve manageability. Deep conditioning or warm oil massages once a month can improve blood circulation and nourish the scalp.

By paying attention to these early signs and adopting a consistent hair care routine, you can keep your hair healthy, strong and vibrant for years to come.

