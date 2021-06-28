Expert Tells Why You Must Include Curry Leaves To Your Diet

Chewing a few curry leaves can offer many health benefits

Curry leaves or murraya koenigii, is sometimes also called sweet neem and is used predominantly in Indian cuisine. The leaves are aromatic and flavourful and are added to curries, meat dishes, vegetables as well as chutneys. Apart from their flavour, curry leaves have several health properties that make them a superfood. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared an Instagram Reels outlining the several healthy and dietary benefits along with ways to include curry leaves into your diet for effective results. Makhija posted the video along with the caption, “The Indian superfood battle continues. Not comparing west or east just amplifying the goodness of our rich diet culture.”

The many benefits of curry leaves

In the video, Makhija listed out several health benefits of eating curry leaves. Curry leaves are rich in carbohydrates, fibres and packed with Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B. She said, “Curry leaves are anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, prevents dysentery, are anti-diabetic, and have several digestive properties.” Additionally, eating curry leaves every day will improve your vision, lower your cholesterol level, improve your dental care and improve heart function. "Curry leaves also benefit the skin making your skin glow and rid it of acne and pigmentation. It can make hair strong at the roots and shiny," she added.

Curry leaves can hep you boost skin and hair health

Photo Credit: iStock

Makhija added, “A real gem in our kitchen pharmacy- curry leaves. Pungent to taste but the burst of essential oils pinene, sabinene, terpinene. All extremely beneficial for hair, skin & digestion also works better than statins to lower cholesterol levels.”

The expert further said, "You can include curry leaves into your regular diet by adding 8-10 leaves to your vegetable juice. Or you can also dry the leaves and grind them to a fine powder and store them in an airtight jar. Eat one teaspoon every day, especially helpful for pregnant women who experience morning sickness and nausea. You can add half a teaspoon of the curry leaf powder to buttermilk to get relief from flatulence. "

Grab curry leave daily and do not miss these amazing benefits.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.