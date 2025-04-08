Diabetes: Here's How Chewing Curry Leaves Every Morning Can Help Control Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes management takes awareness and constant efforts. Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to serious health complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, neuropathy, and vision problems. Keeping blood sugar levels in check can significantly reduce these risks. An important part of managing diabetes is knowing what and how much to eat. What you eat has a direct impact on your blood sugar levels. Many superfoods contain such properties which can help lower blood pressure naturally. Curry leaf is one of these foods that can help manage diabetes and offer many other health benefits that can support your overall health. Keep reading to know how curry leaves help manage diabetes.

Curry leaves for diabetes: Know the benefits

Curry leaves contain compounds such as alkaloids and flavonoids that may help lower blood sugar levels. Studies suggest that these compounds can improve insulin sensitivity and help with regulating blood sugar levels.

Curry leaves contain antioxidant properties which can help reduce oxidative stress. Reducing oxidative stress helps reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes and boosts overall health.

Individuals with diabetes are at a higher risk of heart disease. Curry leaves can also have been shown to help lower cholesterol levels, contributing to a healthier lipid profile and reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases.

How to add curry leaves to your diet

Chewing fresh curry leaves on an empty stomach can help diabetics reap the benefits. This simple practice will also help boost metabolism, support weight management, promote healthy digestion, reduce inflammation and offer essential nutrients including vitamins like A, B and C, iron, calcium, healthy fats and other minerals.

You can also prepare a herbal tea using curry leaves or add them to curries, soups, stir-fries or rice dishes.

Managing diabetes helps improve energy levels and promote overall well-being. Incorporating curry leaves into your diet can be a beneficial natural approach to managing blood sugar levels. Effective diabetes management is critical for long-term health and quality of life. Therefore, it is essential to manage diabetes with diet and lifestyle modifications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.