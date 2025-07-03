Jamun Seed Powder: Here's Why This Superfood Is A Must For Diabetes Management

Diabetes is a chronic condition which impairs the body's ability to produce or effectively use insulin. When left uncontrolled, elevated blood sugar levels for a prolonged period of time can lead to severe complications that can affect various parts of the body, including the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, nerves, eyes, feet, skin, and even the brain.

Individuals with diabetes must make continuous efforts to maintain healthy blood sugar levels through a combination of medication, lifestyle changes, and self-monitoring. This comprehensive approach plays a crucial role in managing the disease effectively.

Diet is one of the effective strategies that help promote healthy blood sugar levels. It involves paying careful attention to food choices, portion sizes, and meal timing. While processed sugars and refined carbs can lead to blood sugar spikes, a well-balanced diet rich in whole foods can help stabilise blood sugars. Emphasising whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats is essential for those with diabetes.

Over time some foods have gained recognition for their potential benefits in managing diabetes. One such superfood is jamun seed powder which can naturally lower blood sugar levels.

Both jamun and its seeds work wonders in controlling blood sugars. Keep reading to know how.

Here's how jamun seeds help maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Jamun is a summer delicacy that is best known for its ability to manage blood sugar levels. This fruit is also well packed with nutrients that are particularly advantageous for individuals dealing with diabetes.

Jamun seed powder has been traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine for years. Research suggests that jamun seeds contain compounds like alkaloids and flavonoids, which may contribute to their anti-diabetic properties. These components can help enhance insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar absorption in the digestive tract. As a result, this potent ingredient supports the body's ability to manage glucose effectively.

According to a study published in the journal Molecules, the dried and powdered seeds of the Jamun can naturally maintain healthy blood sugar levels as well as treat cardiovascular and gastrointestinal problems.

Diabetes may contribute to oxidative stress which can exacerbate complications associated with the condition. Jamun seed powder is rich in antioxidants which combat oxidative stress and may help protect cells from damage and promote overall well-being.

How to use jamun seed powder

Using jamun seed powder is easy. It can be added to smoothies, yogurts, or even sprinkled on cereals. You can also consume it as it is with a glass of water. However, it is essential to check with your doctor before adding jamun seed powder to your daily diet or making any significant changes to your diet.

Diabetes is a lifelong health challenge that necessitates continuous management. In addition to adding jamun seed powder to your diet, eat a well-rounded diet, exercise regularly, hydrate well, check your blood sugar levels regularly and get routine checkups done.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.