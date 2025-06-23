Samantha Ruth Prabhu Uses Meal Sequencing Method To Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes: What Is It?

For individuals with diabetes, it is crucial to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to prevent the complications associated with the condition. When left uncontrolled, diabetes can lead to a range of health issues, including heart disease, nerve damage, kidney problems, and vision impairment. One of the effective methods for managing diabetes is eating nutritious foods at the right time. Recently, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is a diabetic revealed one of her diet hacks that helps her prevent blood sugar spikes. In a recent media interaction, she said, "I was wearing a glucose monitor just to check my spikes, and I realised that even though my meal was extremely healthy, there were some unusual spikes. So I started eating my vegetables first, protein second, and carbs last, and it really helped reduce the spikes."

Meal sequencing, commonly known as food sequencing focuses on the order in which foods are consumed during a meal. This principle helps prevent blood sugar spikes by influencing how the body processes carbohydrates and absorbs sugar into the bloodstream.

How to practice meal sequencing

For meal sequencing, you need to break down your meal into 3 components: vegetables or fibre first, then protein and fat, and ending with carbohydrates.

1. Start with non-starchy vegetables

Begin your meal with non-starchy vegetables such as leafy greens, and broccoli. They are generally high in fibre and low in carbohydrates, which can help stabilize blood glucose levels.

2. Include protein sources

After veggies, consume protein-rich foods like lean meats, fish, eggs, or legumes. Protein helps slow down the digestion of carbohydrates, leading to a more gradual increase in blood sugar levels.

3. End with carbs

If your meal includes higher-carbohydrate foods like grains, potatoes, or bread, eat these last. This sequencing allows your body to first digest the vegetables and proteins, mitigating the impact of carbohydrates on your blood sugar.

Benefits beyond stabilized blood sugars

1. Increased satiety

Starting with fibre-rich and protein-heavy foods can help you feel fuller faster, which may reduce overall calorie intake and assist with weight management.

2. Improved nutrient absorption

Eating a variety of foods in the right order can enhance the body's ability to absorb nutrients efficiently, contributing to overall better health.

Incorporating food sequencing into daily meals can be a simple yet effective strategy for managing diabetes. However, you must eat right, check blood sugars regularly, make healthy lifestyle choices and get frequent health check-ups to manage diabetes effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.