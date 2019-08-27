Indian Superfoods: 10 Reasons Why Indian Curry Is The Healthiest Preparation You Can Come Across

Indian curry is made with a diverse mix of vegetables and spices

Have you ever wondered about the wonder that the Indian curry is? Made with a blend of onion, ginger, garlic, tomatoes and an array of spices, the Indian curry is the essence of every dish included in the cuisine. Highlighting the wisdom and glory of the great Indian curry is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. In one of his recent live sessions on Facebook, he talks about the nutrient dense Indian curry, which can act as a natural ailment. With spices like turmeric, black pepper, red pepper, cardamom, cumin, coriander and much more, the Indian curry can definitely contribute to good health. Keep reading to know how...

Indian curry: top health benefits that will leave you surprised

1. You can add beans, lentils, vegetables, chicken, paneer or tofu to Indian curry. The base preparation of it is highly nutritious and adding vegetables to it can help in giving you a more balanced diet.

You can add pulses to your curries to make it rich in protein and more nutritious

Photo Credit: iStock

2. The curry base be made either with water, cow milk, coconut milk or any other base of your choice. Each of these are going to add protein and fat to your diet.

3. You can also prefer adding cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, kale and Brussels sprouts. Cruciferous vegetables come with a great deal of antioxidant benefits that can provide protection from harmful toxins in the body.

4. If you prepare curry with a generous blend of spices, it can help in releasing digestive enzymes that can break down food, thus ease digestion.

5. A curry made with these ingredients can act as an immunity booster. When spices like turmeric are eaten in combination with black pepper and healthy fat - like ghee or cooking oil native to your region - it can give the much-required boost to your immunity.

6. The Indian curry is anti-inflammatory, anti-carcinogenic, antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral. Luke says the Indian curry can rightly be termed as Indian superfood.

7. Tomato is usually added in larger quantity for preparation of Indian curry. Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, which is anti-cancerous.

Tomatoes, a major ingredient of Indian curries, are rich in lycopene which is anti-cancerous

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Turmeric and black pepper in Indian curry is the perfect tonic to give a boost to your brain health. Curcumin in turmeric can reduce inflammation in neurons (chemical messengers in the brain) and reduce risks of poor memory, Alzheimer's, dementia and Parkinson's amongst others.

9. The best part is that Indian curry is simple to make and can be made in nothing more than 15 or 20 minutes.

10. The idea is to ensure healthy preparation of curry with the right ingredients in the right quantities. Do not go overboard with adding butter, cream and other ingredients that you may use to thicken the curry.

It's time you ditch processed, packaged and junk food and switch to natural Indian curries, dal, khichadis and sabzis for better health, weight loss and digestion.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

