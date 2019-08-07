Indian Superfoods: Rujuta Diwekar Explains Why This Protein-Rich Food Must Be A Part Of Your Monsoon Diet

Monsoon is a great time to have jackfruit

We bet you haven't paid much attention to jackfruit, the one fruit which is versatile, time-tested and the perfect pick for monsoon. Jackfruit comes with a distinct sweet flavour. Known as "katahal" in hindi, jackfruit can be used for a variety of Indian preparations. Every part of jackfruit is edible. It is thus a food which comes with zero wastage. It has a impressive nutrient profile and is amongst the few fruits that also contain protein. Besides, jackfruit contains Vitamins A, Vitamin C, riboflavin, potassium, copper, manganese, carbs, and fibre. Jackfruit is also rich in antioxidants.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has often spoken about jackfruit on her social media posts. It was just recently that she spoke about jackfruit seeds, and why they can be rightly termed as "true Indian superfood".

Jackfruit health benefits: top reasons to include them in your diet

1. It is versatile

Rujuta begins the list of jackfruit health benefits with their versatility. A versatile food is one which can be used in multiple ways. As mentioned above, the whole fruit can be eaten, including the seeds. You can cook it in the form of a traditional Indian sabzi and have it with roti, or cook it in a curry and have them with rice. Jackfruit seeds can also be boiled or roasted. The multiple ways in which jackfruit can be used makes it a versatile food.

2. Extremely nutritious

Apart from being rich in protein, jackfruits are rich in polyphenols that can help you have a younger looking skin. Jackfruit also contains zinc and other microminerals that give a boost to fertility and hormonal health. So, if you are having a difficult time getting pregnant, maybe adding jackfruit to your diet could help! Also, jackfruit is rich in fibre, riboflavin and B Vitamins. It helps in reducing and regulating high blood pressure, reduce inflammation in gut and improve blood sugar control.

3. It is cheap and easily available

Calling it "aam aadmi fruit", Rujuta mentions another benefit of jackfruit being easy on pocket. Plus, every part of the fruit is useful - facilitating zero wastage.

She goes on to mention in her post that monsoon is a great time for jackfruit seeds. Since this is off-season time for leafy green vegetables, including jackfruit in your diet can ensure a "steady supply of vitamins, fibre and minerals and amino acids. They are truly versatile," concludes Rujuta.

Other potential health benefits of jackfruit include improving immunity, thanks to Vitamin A and C in it. It may help in keeping viral infections at bay. Potassium, fibre and antioxidants in jackfruit can together help in improving your heart health. It makes for a great meat alternative for vegetarians and vegans.

Adding jackfruit to your diet can definitely work in your favour!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

