Want To Lose Weight And Thinking What To Eat In Dinner? These High Protein Options Is What You Need

Including proteins in your diet can surely help you lose weight.

Highlights Protein-rich foods can reduce hunger pangs and boost metabolism Eggs are an excellent source of proteins and other vital nutrients You can try chicken salad for a light protein-rich dinner

Are you on a weight loss program? By now, we are sure you must have listened to a lot of advice and tips from everyone around you. Include this, exclude this and what not! With so much information around, it can be difficult for people to decide what will actually work for them. One important tip that will surely help you shed those extra kilos is including more proteins to your diet. This is because protein-rich foods can reduce hunger pangs and boost metabolism which is the prerequisite for weight loss. Some common sources of proteins are lentils, legumes, meat, chicken, eggs, and oats. With these nutritious protein-rich foods you can make a wholesome dinner for yourself which will help you lose weight. Even better, these dinner options are extremely sumptuous.

Also read: This Protein-Rich Snack Is All You Need To Lose Weight: Its This Easy To Prepare

These protein-rich dinner ideas are great for quick weight loss:

1. Idli

Easy to make, idlis made up of moong dal pulse is great especially for someone who is trying to lose weight. The best part about eating idlis for dinner is that they are light. Also, you do not compromise on nutrients. They keep yourself fuller for longer and at the same time keep your stomach light. You could even make it with different pulses to make sure that they do not become mundane.

2. Lentils and rice

Though lentils and rice individually are not a good source of protein but when combined together they make a perfect meal rich in proteins. Pulses are great for lowering high blood pressure as well. You can have it along with curd. Curd is also rich in calcium and proteins and is good for your digestive health.

Lentils and rice together form a protein-packed meal perfect for weight loss.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Scrambled egg

You cannot afford to miss eggs while talking about proteins. Eggs are an excellent source of proteins and other vital nutrients. You can make a scrambled egg with some vegetables and even chickpeas. Chickpeas also have significant amounts of protein and help in lowering cholesterol. Moreover, adding boiled chickpeas into scrambled egg will enhance the flavour of the dish.

Also read: Protein-Rich Breakfast Can Do Wonders For Your Health! Know How

4. Chicken and sweet potato

Another amazing source of protein and other vital nutrients is chicken. You can make a delicious chicken salad with some exotic vegetables and sweet potato. Sweet potato also has some decent amount of protein and is beneficial for your overall health.

5. Quinoa salad:

The pseudo grain quinoa is a great option for vegans as it has all the essential amino acids. Moreover quinoa is rich in fiber which is good for digestion. You can add some nutritious vegetables, chicken slices and healthy seeds to give this dish a nutritious boost.

Quinoa is rich in fiber which is good for digestion.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Want To Lose Weight Quickly? Follow This High Protein Diet Now

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.