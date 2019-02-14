Try These Indian High Protein Snack Ideas That Are A Must If You Want To Lose Weight

Healthy snacking becomes extremely important if you are on a weight loss program.

The general thumb rule of weight loss is not starving but eating wisely. Nutritionists and health experts time and again have always advised to eat better instead of eating less. For this reason, healthy snacking becomes extremely important if you are on a weight loss program. Also, it is an effective tool to lose weight quickly as it helps curb your hunger pangs in between the meals which can lead to overeating in your next meal. Snacks form an important part of a healthy eating pattern. In fact, eating something nutritious after every few hours keeps your metabolism strong and healthy. In the following article we will discuss about some delicious and healthy Indian snack recipes that will aid in quick weight loss and fight that stubborn belly fat.

Protein-rich nutritious snacks for quick weight loss:

1. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a perfect snack option when it comes to weight loss. They are highly nutritious and have a nutty flavour. Protein and fiber rich chickpeas keep you satiated for a long time. You can boil a few chickpeas and have it some vegetables and lemon juice.

2. Yoghurt

Protein-rich and the fiber content of yoghurt makes for a healthy evening snack. This probiotic is even beneficial for your gut health. You can add berries or even some nuts to enhance the flavour of your yoghurt.

3. Moong dal idli

Moong dal is a good quality source of protein. You can make some idlis for your evening snack as they are good for digestion and will promote fullness. It is easy to prepare and this delicious dish will make you crave for more.

4. Nuts

Healthy nuts like peanuts, almonds, cashews, walnuts and much more have decent amounts of protein and are rich in healthy fats. You can roast a handful of nuts and munch them guilt-free. You can even make a healthy dish by mixing some corn and nuts.

5. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is again rich in proteins and calcium and can be great if you want to shed those extra kilos. Try a slice of cottage cheese in the evening to fill in those nutritional gaps. You could even go for a fruit platter with some cottage cheese in it.

6. Sprouts

Sprouts are one of those foods that are very high in nutrients and low in calories. This means that you can eat sprouts without worrying about your weight. Sprouts are protein rich and dietary fiber present in sprouts helps in digestion. You can add some vegetables to make it a nourishing snack.

7. Makhana

Fox nuts, or popularly known as makhana, are an amazing snack to much on. They are low in cholesterol, fat and sodium, making them an ideal snack to beat hunger pangs. They are also gluten-free, protein-rich, calcium-rich and high in carbohydrates. Due to its protein content, makhanas tend to aid in weight loss.

8. Dried peas

Dried peas also provide excellent amount of proteins, fats and fiber. Apart from weight loss, they also help in managing high blood pressure and may also benefit the heart.

9. Besan chila

Chila made up of moong dal or besan is again a low-fat protein-rich snack. You can some green vegetables or paneer to give a boost to its nutritional properties.

Happy healthy snacking from us to you!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.