Weekend Is Right Here! Here's Why You Should Try Your Hands At Cooking

Cooking your own meals is the best way to boost your health.

Highlights Cooking at home can be a part of a significant lifestyle change You would only opt for healthy ingredients while cooking Cooking your own foods increases your food knowledge

Weekend is right here! What are your plans? Are you planning to go for out for dinner or planning to watch a movie? Well! This weekend we have got something super interesting for you. This weekend you can try your hands at cooking. Delhi-based nutritionist Nmami Agarwal in her recent Instagram post talks about the bliss of home-cooked food. "Cooking at home can be more than a passion and the real bliss of cooking at home you witness is only when your taste palates are blessed and your body has absorbed all the required nutrients. And that's what we will be talking about. Nonetheless, it's the best way to boost your health and have more control over what food you're eating more often. Starting right from choosing what ingredients you wish to use, to preparing and cooking a nutrient preservation, home cooking gives you an accesses to have complete control over what goes inside your body."

Have a look at the many benefits of preparing your own meals

Unraveling some of the health benefits of home cooked food

1. It's nutritious

Cooking yourself and eating home-cooked meals allows you to exclude the unnecessary and some harmful ingredients in your meals and daily diets making all the more nutritious and healthy. In this manner, you can control and eliminate excess fat, salt and sugar from the food you consume.

2. Builds healthy eating habits

Cooking at home can be a part of a significant lifestyle change. It gives you a chance of learning about different food, cuisines and ingredients discovering and preparing healthy recipes with your family. Moreover, cooking can be even beneficial for your mental health as it helps change your mood and reduce stress levels. Preparing your own meals can even make you happier!

3. Appropriate in portion size

Preparing your meals at your home gives you an ability to practice appropriate portion size. This will help you control and curb your indulgence of overeating. Portion control is extremely important for weight management.

4. Reduces calorie and fat consumption

Frequently preparing meals at home not only fixes the meal pattern but also helps in reducing calorie consumption. You might choose healthy ingredients like a healthy cooking oil, some healthy spices or less fattening ingredients. This in turn will prevent you from eating less fats and carbohydrates, thereby reducing the intake of calories and manage your weight effectively..

5. Increases food knowledge

Preparing food at home is much more than good taste. It is nourishing and also fills your stomach. Cooking your own foods increases your food knowledge, that is you know the nutrients that go in your dish. You can even try some healthy, nutritious and quick dishes which taste delicious and are good for your overall health.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.