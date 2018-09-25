Dealing With Anxiety And Depression? Here's Why You Should Try Cooking!

Slicing and dicing vegetables for a mealcansoothe your mind and soul

In the recent years, many health care clinics and therapists have begun using cooking as a tool to help patients overcome depression, anxiety, negativity, addiction, ADHD, eating disorders and other mental health issues. After a long working day, one of the most effective ways to refresh your mood is spend some time cooking. Slicing and dicing vegetables for a meal can soothe your mind and soul. No doubt, eating healthy food is beneficial for our bodies, but there is also evidence that the act of preparing meals can also have a positive impact on our minds as well. Mental health experts have suggested that cooking helps relieve depression, anxiety and stress. As various forms of meditation, yoga and exercise are some of the effective ways to relax in this busy world, cooking is just joining the list.

Here's how cooking can help you beat stress:

1. Relieves stress: Cooking can clear the head and relax the body. Some kitchen tasks such as chopping and stirring makes the act of cooking meditative. You may be present in the task, doing something physical, and not distracted by the chores of the day. It is nourishing and helps rejuvenating your mood.

2. Gives immense joy: Though it is easy to dismiss cooking as just another household chore, but you may derive happiness from cooking that you don't get from other mundane tasks. Cooking is a rewarding experience. You can enhance it however you like. You can even put on some music while cooking. When you're enjoying working in the kitchen and listening to your favorite music, you tend to forget all your worries.

3. Provides better brain health: The link between cooking and mental health is good nutrition. Numerous studies have shown that compounds like antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential nutrients found naturally in food can help protect your brain. It is easier to control the quality of your diet when you prepare much of the food by yourself.

4. Sprinkle some creativity: Trying out easy recipes in particular seem to carry strong mental health benefits because the process does not create anxiety, but it boosts creativity and happiness. When you experiment in the kitchen(trying new recipes) you feel more grounded, confident and capable.

