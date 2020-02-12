Can Curry Leaves Help Bring Blood Sugar Levels Down? Let’s Find Out

Diabetes: Curry leaves can be beneficial if you take them with medications prescribed for diabetes

Curry leaves benefits: Curry leaves have a distinct taste which we all love. They are an essential ingredient in most South Indian preparations and are even used for preparing tadkas of dals, sabzis and even khichdi. A few curry leaves on poha, idli, sambhar and upma makes these dishes perfect and wholesome. What's more is that the humble curry leaves are also helpful in controlling blood sugar levels. Blood sugar control is an important part of diabetes management. A few health benefits of curry leaves include good digestion, better heart health and healthy skin and hair.

Diabetes prevention: Curry leaves for diabetes management

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says, "Regular consumption of curry leaves is an effective remedy to control high blood sugar levels. Curry leaves are power-packed with many antioxidants, particularly flavonoids. These flavonoids preventing metabolism of starch into glucose inside the body, thus helping with blood sugar control."

Blood sugar control is an important part of managing diabetes

These leaves also possess anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. "Curry leaves are known to naturally boost insulin activity, an important action to control high blood sugar levels. Moreover, regular consumption of curry leaves can effectively reduce high cholesterol levels which is one of the side effects of diabetes," informs Nmami.

Other ways how curry leaves can help in controlling blood sugar levels:

They help in using insulin: I nsulin that is secreted by pancreas. Insulin helps in breakdown of sugar in the blood. When body stops secreting insulin or is unable to break down sugar, it results in diabetes. Curry leaves help in using insulin, thereby controlling blood sugar levels.

nsulin that is secreted by pancreas. Insulin helps in breakdown of sugar in the blood. When body stops secreting insulin or is unable to break down sugar, it results in diabetes. Curry leaves help in using insulin, thereby controlling blood sugar levels. Anti-hyperglycaemic properties: A study published in International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences mentioned that curry leaves have anti-hyperglycaemic properties which can control blood sugar levels in rats.

A study published in International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences mentioned that curry leaves have anti-hyperglycaemic properties which can control blood sugar levels in rats. Curry leaves are rich in fibre: Fibre-rich foods have been found to be beneficial for people with diabetes. They can help in slowing down absorption of sugar in the body, thereby controlling blood sugar levels.

Different ways to use curry leaves

"This wonderful and indigenous herb is easy to use, affordable and can serve as an adjunct to allopathic treatment," says Nmami while adding that they are effective in reducing blood sugar levels if taken regularly with other medications. It is important to understand that curry leaves alone will not help in treating diabetes and controlling blood sugar levels. A healthy lifestyle including a balanced diet and regular exercise can help with diabetes management.

A healthy lifestyle can prevent diabetes and reduce incidence of diabetes complications

"These can be easily added to vegetable preparations, salads, soups, stews or can be consumed in the form of chutney or herbal tea," Nmami adds.

