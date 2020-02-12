Diabetes And Stress: Can Stress Worsen Diabetes? What Is The Link? Know The Answers Here

Stress management is extremely important to maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Stress is affecting almost everyone these days. Stress can negatively affect your health in various ways. It can majorly increase the risk of heart diseases. If you are a diabetic, stress can be even more harmful to you. Diabetes requires constant management of blood sugar levels. You need to be very careful about the different factors which can affect your blood sugar levels especially diet. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can contribute to several complications. Other than diet several other factors can affect blood sugar levels. Stress is also linked with diabetes in various ways. It can affect the health of a diabetic in various ways.

Diabetes and stress: What is the link?

If you are a diabetic you may experience stress about what to eat without major fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Stress can also affect your blood sugar levels. Stress hormones directly affect glucose levels. Studies have observed high blood sugar levels in people with type-2 diabetes. Various other studies have also claimed that stress can increase the risk of developing diabetes.

Stress can also affect other factors which can make your diabetes worse. It can increase blood pressure which can put at a higher risk of heart diseases. Your sleeping pattern can also suffer. Poor sleep may impair glucose tolerance. Stress can also make you consume more calories contributing to weight gain. Unhealthy weight also makes it difficult to manage healthy blood sugar levels.

Top ways to manage stress if you have diabetes

Stress management is extremely important to fight several complications linked with it. If you are a diabetic here are some tips to manage stress effectively-

1. Do not stress about what to eat

Most diabetics stress over what to eat and avoid to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Planning can help you fight this stress. You can plan your meals to know what to eat when. This will help you reduce last-minute confusion.

2. Exercise more often

Exercise is good for your overall health as well as for your blood sugar levels. It can help you beat stress as well as manage healthy blood sugar levels. Not just diabetics every individual should exercise regularly. It will also control other risk factors like high blood pressure and obesity. You can also try meditation.

Regular exercise can help you maintain healthy blood sugar levels

3. Stay positive and give yourself time

You need to accept the changes diabetes can bring to you including diet, medication or lifestyle. Stress can worsen diabetes, therefore accept the fact and give yourself enough time to adapt these changes.

