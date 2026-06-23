Copper therapy involves a controlled boost in the level of a nutrient that your body already needs. It is proven to boost communication between brain cells, enzyme functioning, and nerve activity. A new lab study published in the ACS Chemical Neuroscience details that copper can function as an unexpected brain booster, which can lower toxic brain proteins. A build-up of toxic brain proteins can increase the chances of serious brain health complications such as Alzheimer's. The trace mineral, when used in a controlled manner in biological systems, can support brain enzymes and signalling. Maintaining brain health can benefit from copper therapy in a controlled manner, as detailed in the study. Reducing the disease burden due to Alzheimer's disease is crucial, as it already affects 60 to 70% of the Indian elderly population, making it difficult to tackle the complications. India has an overburdened healthcare system that requires robust care models for managing those with Alzheimer's disease.

What The Copper Study Found

The lab-based study found that controlled doses of copper can boost how the cells in the brain interact with each other. It can even boost how the brain constructs internal mapping of the environment.

When the brain's pathways become riddled with toxic protein buildup, then the chances of neurological conditions increase.

The copper cognitive function study works on lowering neurodegenerative disease pathways that contribute to a higher chance of brain-health issues.

How Copper Affects The Brain

Copper is a trace mineral that supports how the brain's neurotransmitters function. It can help support enzyme activity and reduce oxidative stress and the accumulation of abnormal amounts of toxic proteins. Copper functions as a neuroprotector that can safeguard how the brain functions.

According to the research published in the Medicine journal, an imbalance in the levels of copper in the body can impair cognitive functioning. The level of copper needs to be balanced, as too much or too little of it can impact the brain in a negative manner.

The key mechanisms behind how copper affects the brain are the following:

Oxidative stress, which can increase cell damage and impact brain health.

Neuroinflammation that occurs in the brain when it is under repetitive stress and exposed to extreme temperatures.

Mitochondrial dysfunction, which is the powerhouse of the cells, can fail when copper levels are imbalanced.

An imbalance in copper can disrupt multiple brain processes that are essential for memory and learning.

What Are 'Toxic Brain Proteins'?

Brain proteins are responsible for functions inside the brain; when they turn toxic, the neural pathways can become a home to disease. Neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's, which is caused by a build-up of proteins beta-amyloid and tau in the brain, can benefit from copper therapy based on ongoing research.

Toxic brain proteins are harmful, as they damage the neural pathways through which the brain cells communicate with each other. It can even disrupt communication between the pathways of the brain.

Also Read: Copper-Containing Drug Reduces Toxic Proteins In Alzheimer's, Improves Cognition, Study Suggests

Can Copper Help Prevent Brain Disease?

Copper therapy has limitations, as the findings of the research are still in the early stages. The lab data are based on animal models, which impose limitations on the implications of copper usage.

It is not a proven treatment yet for brain conditions, but trace minerals like copper play a crucial role in brain function, and their balance is critical. While early research is promising, more human studies are needed for definitive proof.

Risks Of Too Much Copper

If you consume too much copper, then it can be toxic, as it can throw off the natural balance of minerals in the body.

Note: Copper supplements should only be consumed after a doctor's consultation, and you need to exercise caution with their over-the-counter consumption.

Also Read: Blood Test Can Help Detect Alzheimer's Signs Decades Before Symptoms, Finds Lancet Study

What This Means For Everyday Brain Health

Brain health maintenance requires a delicate internal balance that needs to be maintained. You can do so by :

Consuming a balanced diet (nuts, seeds, whole foods)

Avoid self-medication

It is important to consider that even if copper is proven to have brain health benefits, the current research is still evolving.

It shows promise, but the science is too early to draw definite conclusions that copper therapy can reduce the risk of Alzheimer's. The data indicate that the rate of Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2036, which can raise the disease burden significantly. So, paying attention to the level of copper in your body is crucial to maintain brain health and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.