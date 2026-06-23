Fertility is often viewed as a women's health issue, with conversations usually centred around ovulation, hormones and age. However, experts have long pointed out that conception is a shared process, and male reproductive health plays an equally important role. Factors such as lifestyle, nutrition, stress, sleep and overall health can influence fertility outcomes for both partners.

Highlighting this often-overlooked aspect, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared an Instagram video discussing the role of one key nutrient in male fertility: zinc. Her message is simple – fertility is not just about tracking ovulation or focusing on women's health. Sometimes, what is missing on the plate matters just as much.

Fertility Is Not Just A Woman's Responsibility

In her video, Agarwal questions why fertility concerns are usually directed at women first.

“Why is fertility always questioned in women first? When biology says it's a 50-50 equation, we need to understand conception does not depend only on ovulation,” she says.

According to Agarwal, nearly half of infertility cases involve male factors as well. This means that even when a woman's reproductive health is perfectly normal, challenges with sperm health can make conception more difficult.

The Nutrient She Wants Men To Pay Attention To

The nutritionist highlights zinc as one of the most important nutrients for male reproductive health.

She explains that zinc supports:

Sperm production

Sperm motility (movement)

Healthy testosterone levels

According to Agarwal, when zinc levels fall, both sperm count and sperm quality can decline.

“One nutrient plays a major role in sperm production, sperm movement and healthy testosterone levels. One nutrient — that's zinc,” she says.

She further notes that lower zinc levels may make conception harder, even when ovulation is occurring normally.

Nutrition Matters For Both Partners

In her caption, the nutritionist reminds followers that fertility should be viewed as a team effort. “If fertility is a team project, why are women doing all the homework?” she writes.

The takeaway from her post is clear: fertility is not only about hormones, ovulation apps or medical interventions. Everyday nutrition, including getting enough zinc, can play an important role in supporting reproductive health for men and women alike.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.