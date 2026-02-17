Early Alzheimer's Detection Is Changing How Indian Families Plan Daily Life; Doctor Explains Shift

Forgetting familiar routes, repeating the same questions or struggling with everyday decisions is often brushed aside as "normal ageing." But neurologists warn that such changes may signal the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, a progressive brain disorder that gradually affects memory, thinking and behaviour. In India, delayed diagnosis remains common. Families frequently seek medical help only when daily functioning is severely disrupted. By then, caregiving becomes reactive and stressful. However, growing awareness and advances in diagnostic tools are changing this pattern. Early identification of Alzheimer's is allowing families to plan care, organise support systems and make important financial and legal decisions while the individual can still participate in them.

Experts say this shift, from crisis response to structured preparedness, is redefining how Indian households approach dementia care. Here is what a leading neurologist explains about why early detection matters more than ever.

Alzheimer's Disease: A Growing Concern

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder and one of the leading causes of dementia worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 55 million people globally live with dementia, with Alzheimer's accounting for 60-70% of cases.

In India, dementia prevalence is rising due to increasing life expectancy. The Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI) estimates that millions of Indians are affected, with numbers projected to grow significantly in the coming decades.

Dr Renjen, Senior Consultant Neurologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, explains: "Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. It is one of the most common causes of dementia and in our country, it is second only to vascular dementia. The condition involves gradual damage to brain cells, leading to impairment in memory, thinking and behaviour." He adds that symptoms often become noticeable only as the disease advances, which contributes to delayed diagnosis.

Why Early Signs Are Often Missed

Dr Renjen notes: "A person forgetting familiar routes, repeating the same questions, or struggling with routine decisions is often dismissed as part of normal ageing. Many families realize much later that these changes may signal something more serious." For years, limited treatment options led to the perception that early diagnosis would not significantly change outcomes. As a result, many families postponed evaluation.

Early Alzheimer's symptoms may include:

Subtle memory lapses

Difficulty planning

Confusion with time or place

Personality changes

Changing Family Structures, Growing Care Burden

India's transition from joint family systems to nuclear households has intensified caregiving challenges. Dr Renjen explains: "Traditionally, Indian households functioned within joint family systems where caregiving responsibilities were shared. With the shift toward nuclear families, caregiving now often rests on one or two individuals."

When diagnosis happens late, caregivers must suddenly manage behavioural symptoms, safety concerns and supervision needs without preparation. "When diagnosis occurs late, these caregivers must suddenly manage behavioural changes and supervision requirements without preparation. Early detection provides an opportunity to anticipate these challenges," he says.

The Role Of Biomarkers In Early Diagnosis

Advances in medical science are reshaping how Alzheimer's is diagnosed. Traditionally, diagnosis relied largely on clinical evaluation and cognitive testing. Biomarker testing, particularly through cerebrospinal fluid, was limited.

Dr Renjen explains: "Until a few years ago, biomarkers were primarily tested in cerebrospinal fluid. Cerebrospinal fluid testing requires a lumbar puncture, an invasive and sometimes traumatic procedure, which is not practical for every patient."

Today, evolving research has made biomarker assessment more integrated into structured evaluation, helping clinicians identify the disease earlier. According to the Alzheimer's Association, biomarkers such as amyloid and tau proteins can support diagnosis, especially in early or atypical cases. Research into blood-based biomarkers is also advancing rapidly, potentially making early detection more accessible.

Why Early Detection Changes Daily Life Planning

Recognising Alzheimer's at an early stage has practical benefits beyond medical management. Dr Renjen says: "When Alzheimer's is recognized early, daily life can be structured more thoughtfully. Routines can be designed to support memory and orientation. Supervision needs can be anticipated."

He emphasises that early diagnosis allows families to:

Define caregiving responsibilities clearly

Modify home environments for safety

Plan financial arrangements

Make legal decisions while the person retains capacity

"Financial planning and legal decisions can be addressed while the individual retains decision-making capacity," he adds. The World Health Organization highlights that timely diagnosis reduces caregiver stress and improves quality of life for both patients and families.

Treatment Landscape: Hope On The Horizon

Currently, Alzheimer's has no complete cure. Treatments mainly focus on managing symptoms. Dr Renjen notes: "Alzheimer's disease remains a progressive disorder and there is no complete cure at present. Available treatments have largely focused on symptom management."

However, emerging therapies aim to slow disease progression, particularly when administered in early stages. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recently approved certain disease-modifying therapies targeting amyloid plaques, signalling a shift toward earlier therapeutic intervention. Experts caution that such treatments are most effective before extensive neuronal damage occurs. "Such approaches are most meaningful when the disease is identified before extensive neuronal damage has taken place," Dr Renjen explains.

Emotional Preparedness Matters

Beyond clinical benefits, early diagnosis provides psychological clarity. "Clarity of diagnosis helps prevent misinterpretation of behavioural symptoms that are often seen as deliberate conduct or personality change," says Dr Renjen. Understanding that symptoms stem from a neurological disorder reduces stigma and family conflict. It allows loved ones to respond with empathy rather than frustration.

Early Alzheimer's detection is gradually transforming dementia care in India. As awareness improves and diagnostic tools advance, families are moving from crisis-driven responses to structured planning. While the disease remains progressive, recognising it sooner empowers families to organise caregiving, safeguard finances and prepare emotionally. As Dr Renjen highlights, the focus is shifting "from responding to established memory loss to recognizing the disease sooner and planning daily life with informed understanding." In a country where family remains central to care, that shift could make all the difference.

