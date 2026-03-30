Constipation In Children: Key Symptoms Parents Shouldn't Ignore

Constipation in children is a common issue, characterised by infrequent bowel movements or hard, dry stools. Poor dietary habits, dehydration, or withholding behaviour usually cause it. While constipation in children is usually temporary, it can often be painful and discomforting. Management typically involves increasing fibre intake, proper hydration, setting regular toilet routines, and using laxatives if recommended by a doctor. Here's a closer look at its symptoms, causes, tips for parents, and the potential consequences if left untreated.

Constipation in children: Symptoms, causes, remedies and consequences

Symptoms of constipation in children

Infrequent bowel movements

Hard, dry stools that can be painful to pass

Abdominal pain or discomfort

Bloating or cramps

Avoidance of using the toilet due to fear of pain

Loss of appetite

Irritability

Possible causes

1. Low fibre intake and insufficient fluids can contribute to constipation

2. Excessive consumption of processed foods can also contribute to constipation as they are usually low in fibre and other essential nutrients.

3. Sedentary lifestyles can slow down digestion and intestinal movement.

3. Children may ignore the urge to have a bowel movement due to distractions or fear of using the toilet.

4. Stress and changes in schedule, such as moving, starting school, or family issues, can affect a child's bowel habits.

5. Certain conditions, such as hypothyroidism or other gastrointestinal issues, can also cause constipation.

What can parents do

Most cases of childhood constipation are temporary and can be managed with lifestyle and dietary adjustments:

1. Make dietary adjustments

Increase fibre: Offer fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole-grain cereals or breads.

Offer fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole-grain cereals or breads. Hydration : Encourage drinking plenty of water. For infants over one month, small amounts of apple or pear juice may help soften stool due to their natural sorbitol content.

: Encourage drinking plenty of water. For infants over one month, small amounts of apple or pear juice may help soften stool due to their natural sorbitol content. Limit binding foods: Reduce intake of processed foods, fast foods, and excessive amounts of whole milk or cheese, which can contribute to constipation.

2. Behavioural changes

Encourage your child to sit on the toilet for 5-10 minutes, roughly 30 minutes after meals, when the body's natural reflexes are most active.

Use a footstool so the child's knees are slightly higher than their hips, which helps relax the pelvic muscles for easier passage.

3. Physical activity

Regular play and exercise help stimulate normal bowel function. For babies, gentle bicycle leg exercises are highly effective.

Consequences:

If childhood constipation is not addressed, it can lead to several issues, including:

Chronic pain: Recurrent pain associated with bowel movements can lead to anxiety surrounding toilet use.

Recurrent pain associated with bowel movements can lead to anxiety surrounding toilet use. Encopresis: This is a condition where stool leaks out involuntarily due to impacted stool in the rectum, which can lead to embarrassment and social issues.

This is a condition where stool leaks out involuntarily due to impacted stool in the rectum, which can lead to embarrassment and social issues. Faecal impaction : In severe cases, it can result in a blockage in the intestines, necessitating medical intervention.

: In severe cases, it can result in a blockage in the intestines, necessitating medical intervention. Nutritional deficiencies: Persistent constipation may impact a child's eating habits and overall nutrition if they avoid certain foods that cause discomfort.

When to see a doctor

Consult a paediatrician if constipation lasts longer than two weeks or is accompanied by symptoms such as:

Fever or vomiting

Severe abdominal pain or a swollen belly

Weight loss or poor appetite

Blood in the stool

While constipation is common in children, it shouldn't be ignored. Managing childhood constipation is important for overall well-being. If concerns persist, consulting with a paediatrician is advisable for tailored guidance and potential treatment options. Remember, never give your child over-the-counter laxatives or enemas without first consulting their healthcare provider.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.