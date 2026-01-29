Cold And Flu? Here's What You Should Do To Prevent Winter Illnesses

With snowfall and unexpected rains in many parts of northern India, a significant drop in temperature has been noticed. This drop in temperature can trigger colds and flu in several ways. Cold weather can weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to viral infections. Additionally, the lower temperatures can lead people to congregate in closed environments, where viruses can spread more easily. The dry air prevalent in winter can also dry out the mucous membranes in the respiratory tract, making it easier for viruses to enter the body. Therefore, you need to keep your body and immune system in optimal health to prevent illness during the winter season. As the winter season continues to linger, here are some tips to prevent colds and flu.

A complete guide to preventing cold and flu in chilly weather

1. Dress warmly

Layering is key during cold weather. Wear thermal undergarments, sweaters, and a warm coat. Don't forget accessories like hats, gloves, and scarves, as a lot of body heat is lost through the head and extremities.

2. Practice good hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public spaces.

Use hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol when soap is unavailable.

Avoid touching your face, particularly the eyes, nose, and mouth.

3. Support your immune system

Nourish your immune system with a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables to ensure adequate vitamins and minerals intake. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and herbal teas. Also, consider supplements like vitamin C and zinc, but consult with a healthcare professional first before adding any supplements to your diet.

4. Avoid close contact

During the cold season, try to keep a reasonable distance from people exhibiting cold or flu symptoms. If someone in your household is ill, encourage them to rest and isolate to prevent spreading the virus.

5. Maintain indoor air quality

Use a humidifier to keep airways moist and reduce the risk of irritation. Also, ensure proper ventilation when indoors to minimise the concentration of germs in the air.

5. Get vaccinated

Consider getting a flu shot, as it can significantly reduce the risk of contracting influenza. It's especially important for high-risk groups, such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic health conditions.

6. Stay active and manage stress

Regular exercise can help boost your immune response. Additionally, managing stress through mindfulness practices, yoga, or hobbies can also help keep your immune system functioning optimally.

7. Rest adequately

Sleep is crucial for maintaining a strong immune system. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night, especially during the winter months when your body may need extra recovery.

8. Seek medical attention when necessary

If you develop cold or flu-like symptoms, monitor your health closely. Consult a healthcare professional if symptoms worsen or persist.

Common cold and flu can be inevitable during the winter season. By following these preventive measures, you can help protect yourself and your family. Stay warm and take care!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.