Chennai Doctors Launch First Ever Universal Health Code For The Human Body

Doctors in Chennai have launched "The Universal Health Code", a 300-page book described as the world's first comprehensive owner's manual for the human body. The book was compiled over five years by 50 alumni from Madras Medical College's 1984 batch. It simplifies human physiology in an easy and illustrated way to empower people with knowledge which will help them make better choices about food, lifestyle and preventive health.

The book was officially launched on February 24, 2026, at an event in Chennai. Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman of the SRM Group of Institutions, and Prof. Mohamed Rela, Chairman of Rela Hospital, jointly released the first copies. Former Indian cricketer and current RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik graciously accepted the inaugural book.

Dr. Vijay C. Bose, Joint Director at SIMS Hospital & Senior Consultant and the project's compiler, spearheaded the proceedings. Speakers at the event highlighted the book's potential to revolutionise preventive healthcare in India. According to a report in India Med Today, Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu described the work as a first-of-its-kind attempt to unify medical understanding for the general public. "For the first time, we have a universal user manual for the entire human body, offering a holistic view instead of fragmented, compartmentalised guidance that may even contradict across specialties," he said, congratulating the contributing doctors and Dr. Bose in particular.

He added that the initiative is especially timely as India grapples with a rising tide of lifestyle-related illnesses, noting that the authors have taken on the task of "enhancing public awareness - particularly in curtailing lifestyle diseases - in the best interest of the society."

Collaborative Efforts From Specialists

What sets this book apart is its collaborative spirit. 50 specialists from fields like cardiology, endocrinology, neurology, and orthopedics pooled their expertise in this book. These friends from medical school, who are now seasoned professionals, invested years into the book. Dr. Bose orchestrated the effort, ensuring evidence-based content that's free from rigid prescriptions or commercial biases.

The result is a structured manual which includes details on how interconnected systems (digestion, circulation, immunity) function under stress, diet, or age. Vivid diagrams and plain language break down complexities, helping readers grasp why early dinners boost metabolism or how hydration affects joint health.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Bose said, "This book was five years in the making. It has been made possible by the unwavering commitment of my batchmates. The growing burden of lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, especially in India, prompted this initiative. While many books today offer silo-based advice for individual conditions, the public is often left confused about what to follow. We believe this is the age of knowledge, where people must be empowered with clear knowledge of the body's inner workings. Modelled on the concept of a user or owner's manual, this book enables readers to understand how their body functions so they can make the right lifestyle choices. It is one thing to be disease-free; it is another to achieve optimal health. This book aims to guide people toward that higher standard of well-being."

India's Wellness Epidemic

India is witnessing a rise in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular diseases and more. Urbanisation, processed foods, and sedentary jobs fuel this crisis, burdening the healthcare system. Dr. Bose pointed out how siloed medical views, gastroenterologists ignoring endocrinologists, can confuse patients seeking simple solutions.

This book aims to counter this by offering highly- reliable information. It teaches symptom recognition linked to root causes, like fatigue from poor gut-liver interplay. The India Med Today report also states that several contributing authors shared insights from their chapters during the event. They reinforced the book's central message that long-term health depends on an integrated understanding of how different bodily systems interact, rather than isolated tips for single conditions.

