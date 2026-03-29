Can't Resist Samosa, Vada Pav And Momos? Nutritionist Shares How To Combat Cravings With Simple Hacks

Searching for some solutions that help cut the cravings? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared insightful tips to combat the situation. In an Instagram post, she has recommended a few lifestyle habits that can significantly impact overall health, even while indulging in high-calorie foods. She says, “That plate of momos didn't feel like a big deal. But your body is still dealing with it hours later.”

The nutritionist adds, “The meal ends in 10 minutes. The cost stays with you much longer. Most people in India don't cross 5,000 steps a day. But one snack break can cross that entire effort in calories.”

1 Samosa = 1 hour of walking

She reveals that a samosa contains 262 calories. According to her, this can only be burned by approximately 6,000 steps - the activity that takes roughly 1 hour to complete.

Vada Pav = 70 minutes on your feet

Lovneet mentions the caloric content of a popular street food is approximately 320 calories, which requires 70 minutes of physical activity, such as walking or running, i.e. almost 7,000 steps to burn those calories.

1 Plate Momos = 75 minutes of movement

As per the nutritionist, one plate of momos contains approximately 360 calories. Burning these calories requires 7,500 steps or almost 75 minutes of physical activity.

Pani Puri = 40 minutes of steps

She says Pani Puri contains 200 calories, which would require 4,000 steps or 40 minutes of physical activity to burn off.

Burger = 1.5 hours of effort

An Aalo Burger contains approximately 450 calories, which would require 9,000 steps or 1.5 hours of physical activity to burn off.

Chole Bhature = 2 full hours

Chole Bhature contains approximately 600 calories. Hence, it takes roughly 2 hours or about 12,000 steps to completely burn these calories.

Regular Pizza = nearly half your day

For a regular-sized pizza, Lovneet recommends nearly half a day of consistent physical activity to burn the calories.

At the end of the post, the nutritionist reveals this goes for every person who says momos is life because they kind of are, but the one thing you need to keep in mind is to make “an informed choice”. She concludes, “Eat the samosa if you want to. Just know what it costs — and balance it.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.