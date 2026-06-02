Cancer is generally considered a disease of ageing, with risk increasing steadily as people grow older. However, new research suggests that the relationship between age and cancer progression may be more complex than previously thought. Scientists at Fox Chase Cancer Center found that melanoma spread was not highest in the oldest animals studied. Instead, cancer metastasis peaked in middle-aged mice, while both younger and very old mice showed lower rates of tumour spread. The findings published in American Association for Cancer Research journal, could help explain why cancer behaves differently across age groups and may eventually lead to more personalised treatment approaches for older adults.

What Did The Study Find?

Researchers examined how melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer, behaved across different stages of ageing in mice. They found that:

Young mice showed relatively low cancer spread

Middle-aged mice had the highest rates of metastasis

Very old mice again showed reduced cancer spread

The results suggest that cancer progression may not increase continuously with age as previously assumed.

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The Role Of Immune Cells

Scientists believe specialised immune cells known as gamma delta cells may help explain these findings. These cells act as an early defence against cancer by:

Identifying abnormal cells

Helping prevent tumour spread

Supporting immune surveillance

Young and very old mice had higher levels of these protective immune cells, while middle-aged mice had significantly fewer.

How Cancer May Weaken Immune Defences

The study found that melanoma cells appeared capable of suppressing immune protection during middle age. Researchers observed that tumour cells released molecules that:

Exhausted T cells

Reduced their effectiveness

Allowed dormant cancer cells to become active

As immune protection weakened, melanoma was more likely to spread to organs such as the lungs and liver.

Why This Matters For Cancer Research

Most cancer studies rely on young laboratory mice, despite the fact that cancer primarily affects older adults. Researchers estimate that:

Fewer than 10% of mouse cancer studies use aged animals

Most experiments are conducted in mice equivalent to humans in their early 20s

This difference may partly explain why some treatments that perform well in laboratory studies fail to produce similar results in human clinical trials.

A Clue To A Long-Standing Cancer Mystery

Scientists have long observed that although cancer risk rises with age, rates appear to decline somewhat among people over 80 or 85 years old. The new findings suggest age-related changes in immune function could help explain this phenomenon. Researchers now hope to understand:

Why very old individuals may develop less aggressive cancers

How immune ageing affects tumour behaviour

Whether therapies can be tailored to different age groups

Also read: Are Some Cancers Worse Than Others? What Scientists Say

What Does This Mean For Patients?

The findings do not suggest that older adults are protected from cancer. Rather, they highlight that cancer biology may differ depending on age. Experts say future treatments could potentially be designed around:

Age-specific immune changes Individual cancer risk Personalised treatment strategies

More research is needed before these findings can influence routine patient care. A new study suggests melanoma may spread most aggressively during middle age rather than in very old age. Researchers believe age-related changes in immune cells called gamma delta T cells may play a key role. The findings underscore the importance of studying cancer across different stages of life and may help pave the way for more personalised cancer treatments in the future.