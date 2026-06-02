Bangladesh is witnessing a growing measles outbreak, and health experts warn that cases could rise further in the coming weeks following large-scale travel during the Eid holidays. According to reports, doctors and public health officials are particularly concerned about the movement of people between urban centres and rural areas, which may facilitate the spread of the highly contagious virus to communities with lower vaccination coverage. Measles remains one of the most infectious viral diseases in the world, and even a small drop in immunisation rates can trigger outbreaks. According to World Health Organisation, despite recent immunisation milestones, South Asia harbors millions of un- and under-vaccinated children, leaving large pockets of the population vulnerable to measles. Achieving herd immunity requires a stable 95% coverage rate for both required doses, a threshold that several countries and remote regions in the subcontinent continuously miss.

Why Are Experts Expecting More Cases?

Health officials in Bangladesh have linked concerns about a potential surge to increased travel during Eid celebrations. During major holidays:

Millions of people travel across the country

Families gather in large numbers

Infected individuals may unknowingly spread the virus before symptoms appear

Doctors say such movement can accelerate transmission, particularly in areas where vaccination rates are lower.

Also read: Bangladesh Measles Outbreak Deaths Reach 585 As 2 More Children Die

What Is Measles?

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection caused by the measles virus. It spreads through:

Respiratory droplets

Coughing and sneezing

Close contact with infected individuals

The virus can remain in the air and on surfaces for several hours, making it exceptionally easy to transmit.

Why Is Measles So Contagious?

According to public health experts, a person with measles can infect up to 9 out of 10 susceptible individuals who come into close contact with them. People can spread the virus:

Several days before the rash appears Up to several days after the rash develops

This makes early containment challenging.

Common Symptoms To Watch For

Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure and may include:

High fever

Runny nose

Cough

Red, watery eyes

White spots inside the mouth (Koplik spots)

A red rash that usually starts on the face and spreads downward

Symptoms can become severe, especially in young children and people with weakened immune systems.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Doctors say the highest-risk groups include:

Unvaccinated children

Infants too young to be vaccinated

Pregnant women

People with weakened immune systems

Malnourished children

These groups are more likely to develop complications.

Possible Complications Of Measles

Although many people recover, measles can sometimes lead to serious health problems, including:

Pneumonia

Ear infections

Severe diarrhoea

Encephalitis (brain inflammation)

Vision problems

Death in severe cases

Children under five years of age are particularly vulnerable.

The Role Of Vaccination

Health experts emphasise that vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles. The measles-containing vaccine:

Provides strong protection against infection

Reduces the risk of severe disease

Helps prevent outbreaks through community immunity

Public health officials often aim for vaccination coverage of at least 95% to effectively limit measles transmission.

Also read: Measles Is Back: Why Outbreaks Are Rising Across The World Again

Why The Bangladesh Outbreak Matters Beyond One Country

Infectious diseases do not respect borders. Public health experts note that measles outbreaks in one region can have wider implications, particularly in countries with pockets of under-vaccinated populations. The current outbreak serves as a reminder that maintaining routine childhood immunisation programmes remains critical for preventing the return of vaccine-preventable diseases. Doctors in Bangladesh warn that measles cases could increase following extensive Eid-related travel and existing vaccination gaps. Because measles is highly contagious and can lead to serious complications, experts stress the importance of timely vaccination, early diagnosis, and public health measures to limit further spread.