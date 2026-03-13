Can Taping Stabilise Your Muscles, Joints And Ligaments After An Injury? Here's What You Need To Know

If you have ever watched athletes closely during a match, you may have noticed colourful strips of tape on their shoulders, knees or ankles. This technique, commonly known as sports taping, is often used to support injured areas and improve stability. Taping is widely used in physiotherapy and sports medicine to help protect muscles, joints and ligaments after an injury. But how exactly does it work, and can it really support recovery? As per a study published in the Journal of Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy, Kinesio tape may provide immediate pain relief, but it does not necessarily improve long-term range of motion or provide more "stability" than a placebo.

What Is Sports Taping?

Sports taping involves applying specialised adhesive tape to the skin around a muscle or joint. The aim is to provide support, limit excessive movement and reduce strain on the injured area. One commonly used method is Kinesiology Taping. This technique uses flexible elastic tape that moves with the body while offering gentle support to muscles and joints. Another approach is rigid taping, which is often used to restrict movement and stabilise joints after ligament injuries.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's Injury: How Long Does A Hamstring Tendon Injury Take To Heal?

How Taping Helps After An Injury

Taping can support the body in several ways during the recovery process. First, it provides external support to injured structures such as muscles, joints and ligaments. This support may help prevent movements that could worsen the injury. Second, taping may improve proprioception, which is the body's awareness of joint position and movement. By stimulating the skin and surrounding tissues, the tape can enhance sensory feedback, helping individuals move more carefully. According to a study in the journal BMC Masculoskeletal Disorders, the tape improves the "feel" of a joint, especially in individuals who are fatigued or have existing ligament laxity. Taping may also help reduce swelling and discomfort by improving blood and lymphatic circulation around the injured area.

Common Injuries Where Taping Is Used

Sports taping is often used for a variety of musculoskeletal injuries. For example, athletes with Ankle Sprain frequently use taping to stabilise the joint and prevent further twisting. It is also used for conditions such as Tennis Elbow, where taping can reduce strain on the affected tendons. Similarly, individuals recovering from ACL Injury may use taping as part of their rehabilitation programme to support knee stability during activity.

What Taping Cannot Do

While taping can provide support, it is not a cure for injuries. It cannot replace proper medical treatment, physiotherapy or rehabilitation exercises. In fact, relying solely on taping without strengthening the surrounding muscles may delay full recovery. Experts often recommend combining taping with physical therapy, mobility exercises and adequate rest for the best results.

Should You Tape Yourself?

Although sports tape is widely available, incorrect application may reduce its effectiveness or even cause skin irritation. Ideally, taping should be applied by a trained physiotherapist or sports medicine professional who understands the correct technique for each injury. They can also advise how long the tape should remain in place and when it should be removed.

Also read:

Sports taping can be a useful tool for supporting muscles, joints and ligaments after an injury. By providing stability, improving body awareness and reducing strain on injured tissues, it may help individuals stay active while recovering. However, taping works best when used alongside proper medical care, rehabilitation exercises and guidance from a healthcare professional.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.