"Undefeated": White House Shares Wii Sports-Themed Iran Strike Video

The White House has posted a bizarre video, which splices footage from the classic Nintendo game Wii Sports with real-world US-Israel military strikes on Iran.

The video shows game characters hitting targets before cutting to footage of American strikes on Iran.

The White House has used the theme music from the Wii Sports game in the video. The clip begins with the game's title screen, which reads, Operation Epic Fury. "UNDEFEATED," reads the caption to the post.

In the video, the game characters are seen playing tennis, golf and archery. Each time a target is hit, the video cuts to what appears to be a US-Israel strike on Iranian locations.

In one scene, there's a golf shot followed by a ball approaching the hole. Then, it cuts to footage of a drone striking Iran, with the words, "Hole in One", appearing on the screen.

In another sequence, a baseball clip from the game is paired with an explosion in Iran, accompanied by the phrase, "Out of the park."

The video also features clips from the basketball and boxing games in Wii Sports. As a player scores in basketball or defeats an opponent in a boxing match, it immediately cuts to footage of missiles hitting Iranian locations.

In one instance, the word "Strike" also appears on the screen as the US hits a target in Iran. The original Wii Sports theme music plays continuously in the background.

Last week, the White House posted another video using visuals from the video game Call of Duty.

The White House is using footage from 'Call of Duty' in their Iran War hype videos.

They are literally treating the loss of life and global insecurity like a video game. pic.twitter.com/kMBia4xEEo — Lincoln Square (@LincolnSquareHQ) March 5, 2026

This comes just a week after the White House was criticised by The Pokémon Company for using images from the game Pokémon Go in a political graphic that said "Make America Great Again," Forbes reported.

The Trump administration has often used songs, images and other copyrighted content in its social media videos without asking permission from the original creators.

Singer Kesha recently criticised the White House for using her hit song Blow in a video. In December, pop star Sabrina Carpenter also slammed the organisation after her song Juno was used in a video.