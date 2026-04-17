Can Kefir Fit Well Into The Indian Diet? Health Benefits Explained

While buttermilk and lassi are the most popular probiotic drinks, kefir, a fermented dairy product, is relatively less known in India. Kefir is a fermented milk drink, often described as drinkable yogurt, with a tangy, slightly effervescent taste and a pourable consistency. The name kefir comes from the Turkish word keyif, which means feeling good. It is made by adding kefir grains to milk, which ferments to create this refreshing drink.

Kefir grains, despite resembling small pieces of cauliflower or cooked rice, are not actually grains; they are a complex living structure. These grains consist of a symbiotic culture of lactic acid bacteria and yeast, which provide the unique flavour and texture of kefir.

A single grain typically contains a massive variety of life, including:

Lactobacillus species

Acetobacter species

Yeasts

Health benefits of kefir

1. Probiotics

Kefir is considered a probiotic powerhouse, often containing up to 61 strains of bacteria and yeast, significantly more than standard yogurt. It can help restore gut bacteria and help with digestive issues like IBS, ulcers, and diarrhea.

2. Nutrient-rich

It contains a variety of vitamins and minerals. It is rich in protein, B-vitamins (B12 and B2), magnesium, calcium and phosphorus.

3. Immune support

The unique probiotic Lactobacillus kefiri can inhibit harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, strengthening the immune system.

4. Lactose digestion

The fermentation process breaks down most of the lactose, making kefir easier for lactose-intolerant people to digest than regular milk.

5. Hydration

Kefir has a high water content, which helps support hydration, especially during the summer season.

6. Bone health

Kefir can help boost bone health and lower the risk of osteoporosis as it is rich in calcium and Vitamin K2, which is vital for calcium metabolism.

Incorporating kefir into an Indian diet:

Kefir can fit well into an Indian diet as it shares similarities with Chaas (Buttermilk) and Dahi (Curd).

You can consume it just like masala chaas. Add roasted cumin, black salt, and coriander to boost digestive properties.

You can use it in place of dahi as a base for raita by mixing it with grated cucumber, mint, and spices.

Blend kefir with seasonal fruits like mango or chikoo for a refreshing lassi.

Create a salad dressing using kefir, herbs, and spices to add a healthy twist to your salads.

It can be used in place of yogurt in some curries for a unique flavour while still providing a creamy texture.

Preparation of kefir:

Kefir is made by adding kefir grains to milk. These grains are small and rubbery.

Start by pouring milk into a glass jar, approximately 500ml.

Add about 1-2 tablespoons of kefir grains to the milk.

Cover the jar with a clean cloth or a lid that allows for some airflow, as the fermentation process produces gases.

Leave the jar at room temperature for 12 to 48 hours, depending on your taste preference. The longer it ferments, the tangier it will become.

Once ready, strain out the kefir grains using a fine mesh strainer; these grains can be reused for future batches.

The finished kefir can be consumed immediately or stored in the refrigerator.

Overall, kefir is a versatile and nutritious option. If you experience bloating after consuming kefir or are lactose intolerant, it can be a perfect probiotic drink for you this summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.