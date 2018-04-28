Kefir, A Fermented Probiotic Milk May Help Reduce High BP; These Foods May Help Too!

Drinking kefir, a fermented probiotic milk known to help maintain the balance of good bacteria in the digestive system, may have a positive effect on blood pressure. It is said to promote communication between the gut and brain, a study conducted on rats has found. After nine weeks of kefir supplementation, the treated rats had lower levels of endotoxins, toxic substances associated with a disruption in the cells, lower blood pressure and improved intestinal permeability when compared to the untreated group.

In addition to this, kefir supplementation restored the natural balance of four different bacteria in the gut and of an enzyme in the brain essential for normal nervous system function, suggesting that the nervous and digestive systems work together to reduce hypertension. Previous research has shown that an imbalance in the gut's colony of bacteria may cause high blood pressure in some people.

Similarly, probiotics, which are the live bacteria supplements, are beneficial to the digestive system, have been found to lower blood pressure, but the mechanisms by which this occurs is still unclear.

There are other foods that can help reduce blood pressure that you must include in your diet.

1. Banana

Bananas are rich in potassium that helps reduce blood pressure. So incorporate more bananas in your daily diet.

2. Beetroot

This root veggie is rich in nitrates, which is said to relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. Drinking a glass of beetroot juice can help lower blood pressure.

3. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, folic acid, protein and fibre. Just a handful of these can help lower blood pressure. They are rich in magnesium.

4. Carrots

Carrots are an excellent source of potassium and beta-carotene that have been shown to effectively reduce blood pressure.

With Inputs from IANS