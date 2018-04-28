Kefir, A Fermented Probiotic Milk May Help Reduce High BP; These Foods May Help Too!

In addition to this, kefir supplementation restored the natural balance of four different bacteria in the gut and of an enzyme in the brain essential for normal nervous system function, suggesting that the nervous and digestive systems work together to reduce hypertension. Previous research has shown that an imbalance in the gut's colony of bacteria may cause high blood pressure in some people.
Similarly, probiotics, which are the live bacteria supplements, are beneficial to the digestive system, have been found to lower blood pressure, but the mechanisms by which this occurs is still unclear.
There are other foods that can help reduce blood pressure that you must include in your diet.
1. Banana
Bananas are rich in potassium that helps reduce blood pressure. So incorporate more bananas in your daily diet.
2. Beetroot
This root veggie is rich in nitrates, which is said to relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. Drinking a glass of beetroot juice can help lower blood pressure.
3. Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, folic acid, protein and fibre. Just a handful of these can help lower blood pressure. They are rich in magnesium.
4. Carrots
Carrots are an excellent source of potassium and beta-carotene that have been shown to effectively reduce blood pressure.
With Inputs from IANS