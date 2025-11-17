Can Having Adrak Or Ginger First Thing In The Morning Help Your Lung Health?

In a land where the Indian traditional kitchen is known for health hacks, the aroma of ginger (adrak) tea (chai) is part of a daily morning ritual; it's no surprise that Indians look to this humble root for a natural health boosting capability. For centuries in India, ginger, or adrak, has been known as a powerhouse in the kitchen to treat seasonal ailments. Its pungent flavour comes from bioactive compounds like gingerols and shogaols, which are the real heroes behind its medicinal magic that soothes the lungs. When you consume ginger on an empty stomach first thing in the morning, these potent compounds are thought to be absorbed more easily in the body, setting the stage for a day of reduced inflammation and improved lung function.

How Does Adrak Or Ginger Help Your Lung Health?

The practice of having just a pinch of freshly grated ginger first thing in the morning helps improve your lung health. Be it the anti-inflammatory properties of ginger or the ability of adrak to relax the airways, the horrible hoarse cough from the air pollution needs a concoction that will reduce discomfort. This is true, as the spike in air pollution and seasonal sniffles can be uncomfortable, and your respiratory health needs all the help it can get.

So, what exactly is ginger doing for your lungs? Think of it as a natural sweeper of toxins and a relaxant for your irritated airways. Here are some ways that consuming arak can help with your lung health.

Ginger Acts As An Anti-Inflammatory Shield

The chronic inflammation of the airways is the root cause of many long-term lung issues, from asthma to COPD,or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, which is a progressive lung condition characterised by obstructed airflow that makes it difficult to breathe, and it is worsened by air pollution. Adrak's strongest property is its ability to be a powerful anti-inflammatory action through its active compounds that can slow down your body's inflammatory response.

A study published in the Turkish Journal of Medical Sciences (2018) highlighted that ginger effectively reduced lung damage caused by hyperoxia (being exposed to high levels of oxygen, which can cause oxygen toxicity, seizures, lung damage, and other complications) and inflammation. As India has a high level of exposure to environmental stressors, anti-inflammatory support is crucial for maintaining lung capacity and fighting off chronic health conditions.

So, to reap the full health benefits of adrak, start your day with a pinch of ginger powder, and if eating raw adrak, it can be grated into warm water or a light tea; it is like sending an anti-inflammatory helping hand straight to your respiratory system for repairs.

Ginger Acts As A Relaxer

If you suffer from conditions like asthma, where airways tighten (bronchoconstriction), consuming ginger can help relax the smooth muscles lining the airways. This is what makes breathing easier. This effect is backed by the presence of an active compound in ginger named shogaols, which acts in unison with common bronchodilator medications, helping asthmatic patients breathe more easily. With India having 13 million asthmatics, this natural remedy is a promising alternative therapy for better airway relaxation. This function is a core reason why, traditionally, ginger is a go-to remedy for coughs and congestion, as it physically helps open up your air passages.

Note: Asthma is a serious health condition. Please don't assume that consuming ginger daily will cure asthma; it will only help ease the symptoms. Please consult a medical professional before starting ginger consumption, as pre-existing health conditions and medications can interact with ginger. It is important to be careful with your health.

Ginger Acts As A Mucus Clearer And Detoxifier

Ginger is also a natural expectorant, which is a fancy way of saying that it helps the body loosen and expel mucus from the respiratory tract. When you wake up, your body is naturally trying to clear out toxins and waste accumulated overnight. And drinking a warm ginger drink can stimulate this process, assisting in lung detoxification and phlegm clearance, leaving your airways clearer for the day ahead.

How To Consume Ginger Or Adrak In The Morning

To truly harness ginger's power, consistency is key. Here are some ways to safely consume adrak:

Ginger Tea (Adrak Wali Chai, Hold the Milk)

Boil a small, crushed piece of fresh ginger (about 1 inch) in half a cup of water for 5 to 10 minutes.

Strain and sip warm.

Add half a teaspoon of lemon and a teaspoon of honey after it cools slightly for an additional immune boost.

Tip: Add the honey after the tea is ready, as the honey's properties can be effected when it is heated.

Ginger-Turmeric Shot

Take a small piece of fresh ginger and grate it into a pot of water.

Add a pinch of raw turmeric, blend into the water, and strain into shot glasses.

This is an ultra-potent anti-inflammatory drink that will boost your lung health to deal with the rising air pollution in the cities.

It's important to remember that while ginger is a powerful supplement, it is not a replacement for prescribed medication, especially for chronic conditions like asthma or COPD. Always consult your doctor for medical advice and proceed accordingly.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.