3 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Options For Hormonal Balance: Nutritionist Shares List

Starting your day with the right breakfast can have a powerful impact on your overall health, especially when it comes to hormonal balance. Experts highlight that consuming nutrient-rich, anti-inflammatory meals in the morning helps regulate key hormones such as insulin, progesterone, and oestrogen, while also boosting energy levels and improving mood. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared three breakfast options designed to support hormonal health. These are meals that do more than just satisfy your taste buds.

“Top 3 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Ideas for Hormonal Balance,” Lovneet writes in her Instagram post.

Ragi Bowl with Nuts and Seeds

Ragi (finger millet) is rich in iron (helps fight fatigue), calcium (supports menstrual health), and tryptophan (an amino acid that naturally elevates mood). Pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds add magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and lignans to the bowl, nutrients known to maintain the critical balance between progesterone and oestrogen.

Lovneet shares a quick recipe for the healthy bowl: Simmer the ragi (1/4th cup) with water (1/2 cup) until it becomes a smooth porridge, add a pinch of cinnamon and a little jaggery if you like, and then top with roasted nuts and seeds for crunch and added nutrients.

Moringa Millet Chilla with Amla Chutney

Next on Lovneet's list is the moringa millet chilla, another mild and powerful option. Moringa contains quercetin and isothiocyanates, compounds known to lower inflammation and improve insulin balance. This meal maintains stable blood sugar levels while supporting thyroid health when combined with millet, a low-glycemic grain high in fibre and magnesium.

The amla chutney, which is made with mint and coriander, adds vitamin C and polyphenols that boost immunity and help detoxify oestrogen.

Quick preparation: Mix the chutney, form a thin batter with the bajra and moringa, cook it like a pancake, and serve it with the chutney dip.

Sweet Potato-Cinnamon Pancakes

Sweet potato pancakes are a game-changer for a satisfying yet healthy choice. The complex carbohydrates and vitamin A included in sweet potatoes help to increase the production of progesterone. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, cinnamon also helps women with hormonal imbalances like PCOS by improving insulin sensitivity.

Quick preparation: Mash boiled sweet potatoes, combine with almond milk, oat flour, and cinnamon, and cook little pancakes in coconut oil or ghee until golden brown.

These meals do more than just satisfy your hunger; they also help to stabilise blood sugar, promote hormonal balance, and actively reduce inflammation. Lovneet Batra ends her post by saying that making thoughtful decisions in the morning can help women maintain their energy, reproductive health, and general well-being all day long.

