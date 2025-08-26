MK Stalin Expands Tamil Nadu Breakfast Scheme, 20 Lakh Students To Benefit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today inaugurated the fifth and most expansive phase of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme at St Joseph's Primary School, Mylapore. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the chief guest, joined the state leader in serving breakfast to the children.

The scheme, which began as a pilot in 2022, has steadily grown to cover the majority of government primary schools. With today's expansion, it has now been extended to 2,430 urban government-aided primary schools, benefitting an additional 3.05 lakh children. In total, more than 20.59 lakh students across Tamil Nadu will receive free nutritious breakfast every morning.

Mr Stalin, at the event, said he felt "energetic like a child" after having breakfast with the students. He warmly welcomed Bhagwant Mann, noting how the program has evolved, from a pilot in Madurai to a model admired even beyond India. The scheme now reaches over 20 lakh students, with Rs 600 crore allocated annually. He said, "I would not call this an expense; this is a social investment... No student will come to school hungry in the morning from now on."

Mr Stalin praised its tangible benefits, including improved attendance, enhanced memory and learning abilities, better physical and mental health, and reduced malnutrition. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's pioneering role, stating that "Canada has introduced the breakfast scheme now, it's a matter of pride that we lit the fire for this scheme first."

State officials added that around 88% of primary school children in government and aided schools currently benefit from the scheme, over 90% in rural areas and approximately 85% in urban areas, with no impact on mid-day meal consumption. To meet demand, centralised kitchens prepare meals like pongal, kichdi, or upma, accompanied by dhal and sambar, which are then delivered by vans to schools.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, present at the event, reaffirmed the strong ties between Tamil Nadu and Punjab. He praised the scheme's transformation from a pilot into a widely implemented welfare model, now gaining recognition from other Indian states and even abroad. By offering a healthy breakfast, he noted, the scheme also helps tackle malnutrition among children.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, praising Tamil Nadu's achievements in education, health, and infrastructure, expressed interest in replicating a similar breakfast initiative in Punjab.