Beyond Ice Cream: Expert Shares 5 Indian Kitchen Staples To Beat The Intense Summer Heat Naturally

People across India have been struggling with intense summer heat and rising humidity levels. To escape the uncomfortable weather, many are increasingly relying on cold drinks, ice creams and other packaged beverages for instant relief. However, according to integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho, these foods and drinks may do more harm than good. He explains that they only cool the mouth temporarily, not the body.

The expert mentions that the body cools down efficiently when “hydration is adequate, electrolytes stay balanced, digestion functions well, sleep and recovery are protected and ultra-processed, sugary foods are reduced.”

In the caption of his Instagram post, Coutinho writes, “Heat affects more than comfort. We see it impacting digestion, sleep quality, skin flare-ups, headaches, fatigue, irritability, dehydration, and even appetite during peak summers. And one of the biggest mistakes people make? Using only artificial cooling instead of supporting the body's internal regulation.”

Instead of cold drinks and ice creams, Coutinho suggests adding simple seasonal foods to the diet to help the body stay cool naturally during summer.

5 Foods That Can Help Cool The Body Naturally

1. Cucumber

Light, refreshing, and packed with up to 95 per cent water content, cucumber helps the body stay hydrated during hot days.

2. Coconut Water

Rich in natural electrolytes, coconut water helps prevent dehydration and keeps the body feeling refreshed.

3. Watermelon

Made up of nearly 90 per cent water, watermelon helps keep the body hydrated and cool while also supporting healthy skin.

4. Curd

A staple in many Indian households, curd is rich in probiotics that support gut health and digestion.

5. Mint (Pudina)

Known for its natural cooling effect, mint may help reduce heat-related discomfort and improve digestion.

Bonus Tip: Store Water In An Earthen Pot

The lifestyle expert also suggests storing water in an earthen clay pot or matka, as it naturally cools the water and is considered gentler on the body than extremely chilled drinks.

Further, in the post, Coutinho advises people to avoid long gaps without fluids, reduce oily and heavy meals, prioritise seasonal foods and not ignore signs of dehydration. He also stresses the importance of getting enough sleep for proper recovery.

The expert adds that people with kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes, electrolyte imbalances, or those on fluid restrictions should consult their doctor before making any dietary changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.