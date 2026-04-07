Bangladesh Measles Outbreak: Will It Affect Indian Border States? Tips To Keep Yourself Protected

Bangladesh is witnessing a measles outbreak which has claimed the lives of 118 people, mostly children. According to the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the deaths have been reported since March 15, including five deaths in the 24-hour period ending Monday morning. DGHS has also stated that there are 2006 suspected measles patients, primarily children, who are currently receiving care at hospitals across the country.

Benazir Ahmed, a health expert and former director of disease control at the DGHS, said that the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government's sudden cancellation of the sectoral programme, which provided funds for vaccination, sparked a measles vaccine crisis, resulting in the deaths of many children. Bangladesh's leading newspaper, Daily Star, quoted Ahmed as saying, "When we are supposed to celebrate something positive on World Health Day, we have to fight an outbreak, which is very unfortunate. We are supposed to eliminate measles-rubella by 2026, but we are struggling with the growing number of measles patients at hospitals."

What Is Measles?

Measles is a contagious illness that is caused by a virus. It causes rash and flu-like symptoms, however, it is not just a rash. The illness can cause severe illness and lead to life-threatening complications like brain inflammation and pneumonia. Measles can be prevented with a vaccine, the MMR vaccine. This vaccine is usually a part of routine immunisation programs across the world.

Will The Measles Outbreak Affect Indian Border States?

Measles is highly contagious and can easily cross borders. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that "Measles can easily cross borders and cause outbreaks in any community where people are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated (missing one or both doses of the measles vaccine)."

According to 2024-25 HMIS data, India's MR vaccination coverage stands at 93.7% for the first dose and 92.2% for the second dose. In 2024, India recorded a decline of 73% in measles cases and a 17% reduction in rubella cases in comparison with 2023.

In a report in The Week, Prof. Dr Sanjeev Bagai, Padma Shri awardee and Senior Consultant Paediatrician & Nephrologist, said that India's long-running immunisation efforts under the Universal Immunisation Programme, supported by bodies like the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, have resulted in strong vaccine penetration.

He said, "India, as a community, is fairly well placed. Measles and MMR vaccination coverage is in the range of 80 to 90 per cent." He also added the vaccination coverage has helped build a degree of herd immunity. However, he did acknowledge that risks remain due to regional and global movement. Dr Bagai noted that "factors such as air travel and migration can contribute to the spread of infections across borders, especially from regions with weaker healthcare systems."

He also stressed that there is no immediate cause for panic, provided vigilance is maintained. "I don't think there is any immediate cause to worry, but surveillance and timely action are crucial," he said.

Tips To Keep Yourself Protected

Vaccination is the cornerstone of measles protection, with two doses of the MMR vaccine providing 97% lifelong immunity. Here are some ways to keep yourself and your children protected from measles.

Get Vaccinated: Get the MMR vaccine: first dose at 12-15 months, second at 4-6 years for children. Adults need two doses if they're unvaccinated. High-risk groups like pregnant women or immunocompromised individuals should consult doctors.

Get the MMR vaccine: first dose at 12-15 months, second at 4-6 years for children. Adults need two doses if they're unvaccinated. High-risk groups like pregnant women or immunocompromised individuals should consult doctors. Practice Hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap for 20 seconds, or use 70-80% alcohol sanitizer. Cover and cough or sneeze with tissues and dispose properly. Disinfect surfaces and maintain ventilation to reduce airborne virus.

Wash hands frequently with soap for 20 seconds, or use 70-80% alcohol sanitizer. Cover and cough or sneeze with tissues and dispose properly. Disinfect surfaces and maintain ventilation to reduce airborne virus. Avoid Exposure: Stay away from crowded, poorly ventilated places during outbreaks. Isolate yourself if you're exposed or symptomatic until 4 days post-rash. Wear masks (N95 preferred) in high-risk settings and avoid contact with infected people.

Stay away from crowded, poorly ventilated places during outbreaks. Isolate yourself if you're exposed or symptomatic until 4 days post-rash. Wear masks (N95 preferred) in high-risk settings and avoid contact with infected people. Monitor and Isolate: If exposed, contact a doctor within 72 hours for vaccine or 6 days for immunoglobulin. Self-isolate to protect vulnerable groups like infants and pregnant women. Seek prompt medical advice if you have fever, rash, or respiratory symptoms.

(With inputs from IANS)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.