Bacterial Vaginosis: Symptoms, Risks And When You Must See A Doctor

Unusual vaginal discharge is a concern many women experience at some point, yet not all cases are caused by infections that are widely discussed or understood. One of the most common, but often overlooked, conditions behind such symptoms is bacterial vaginosis (BV). Despite affecting a significant number of sexually active women, BV remains under-recognised and frequently misunderstood.

Unlike fungal infections, which are caused by a single organism, bacterial vaginosis results from an imbalance in the vaginal microbiome. This delicate ecosystem is normally dominated by protective bacteria, primarily lactobacilli, which help maintain an acidic environment and prevent harmful microbes from thriving. When this balance is disrupted, it can lead to BV.

While the condition is usually not life-threatening, experts warn that ignoring it can increase the risk of more serious health issues, particularly for pregnant women and those at risk of sexually transmitted infections.

Understanding the symptoms, causes, and treatment options is essential for early detection and prevention of complications. Here's what doctors say about bacterial vaginosis, and when it's important to seek medical care.

What is bacterial vaginosis?

Bacterial Vaginosis is a condition caused by an imbalance of bacteria in the vagina. "The condition occurs when the vaginal bacterial balance becomes disturbed through the decrease of protective lactobacilli and the subsequent increase of harmful bacteria," explains Dr. Kavitha Kovi, Head of Department - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Women & Children Hospital, Bengaluru. "It arises through alterations in the vaginal microbiome."

Common symptoms to watch for

BV can present differently in different individuals, and in some cases, there may be no symptoms at all. "The clinical presentation of bacterial vaginosis shows through a discharge that has a thin consistency and a greyish-white colour which emits a fishy smell that becomes stronger after sexual contact," Dr. Kovi notes.

Other possible symptoms include:

Mild irritation or itching

Burning sensation during urination

Unusual vaginal odour

"The majority of women show no symptoms," she adds, "which makes it difficult to identify their condition."

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Why bacterial vaginosis should not be ignored

Although often mild, untreated BV can lead to significant health risks. "The absence of treatment results in increased risk for patients to develop serious health complications," Dr. Kovi warns.

These include:

Higher susceptibility to sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Increased risk of pelvic infections

Complications during pregnancy

BV is particularly concerning during pregnancy. "The condition increases the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight in pregnant women," Dr. Kovi explains.

What causes bacterial vaginosis?

BV is not caused by a single pathogen but by a shift in bacterial balance.

Common risk factors include:

Douching

Multiple sexual partners

Hormonal changes

Use of certain hygiene products

"People who experience recurrent episodes need to identify and treat their specific risk factors," Dr. Kovi highlights.

How is BV diagnosed?

Accurate diagnosis is essential, as symptoms can resemble other conditions like yeast infections. Dr. Kovi emphasises on getting medical support as soon as symptoms appear.

Doctors typically diagnose BV through:

Clinical examination

Vaginal swab tests

Assessment of discharge characteristics

Self-diagnosis or over-the-counter treatments may delay proper care.

Treatment options

BV is treatable, usually with antibiotics. "Doctors use two different delivery systems," Dr. Kovi explains, "oral and topical medications to provide antibiotics." However, recurrence is common, which makes follow-up care important.

Also Read: Sexually Transmitted Infections: Doctor Explains Early Signs And Symptoms People Ignore

Preventing recurrence

Since BV can return, prevention plays a key role. "Doctors need to create both treatment methods and preventive measures because the disease keeps coming back," Dr. Kovi advises.

Preventive steps include:

Avoiding douching

Maintaining good hygiene

Limiting use of scented products

Practising safe sex

When should you see a doctor?

Women should not ignore persistent or unusual symptoms. "Women should seek medical attention if they notice persistent changes in discharge, odour, or discomfort, rather than relying on self-treatment," Dr. Kovi stresses.

Early intervention helps:

Relieve symptoms quickly

Prevent complications

Improve overall reproductive health

Bacterial vaginosis is a common yet often misunderstood condition that can have significant health implications if left untreated. While it may present with mild or even no symptoms, its impact on reproductive and overall health, especially in pregnancy, makes timely diagnosis and treatment essential. Experts emphasise the importance of recognising early warning signs, avoiding self-medication, and addressing underlying risk factors. With proper care and preventive measures, bacterial vaginosis can be effectively managed, helping women maintain better vaginal and reproductive health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.