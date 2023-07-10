Arthritis: Pain In The Joints Due To Monsoon? Follow These Tips For Relief

During the monsoon, there are certain factors that could potentially exacerbate arthritis pain

Arthritis, specifically osteoarthritis, is a condition characterised by the breakdown of protective cartilage in the joints. This leads to pain, inflammation, and stiffness in the affected joint. Many individuals with arthritis report that their pain levels fluctuate with seasonal changes, particularly during the monsoon season.

During the monsoon, there are certain factors that could potentially exacerbate arthritis pain. Humidity is common factor that affects arthritis pain during the monsoon season. High humidity levels can cause bodily tissues to retain excess fluid, including the soft tissues around the joints. This can lead to increased stiffness and discomfort, making it more challenging for those with arthritis to move their joints freely. Keep reading as we share tips to manage arthritis in monsoon.

Follow these tips to manage arthritis during monsoon:

1. Stay hydrated

One of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce joint pain during the monsoon is to stay properly hydrated. The rainy weather can often lead to dehydration due to lower water intake, and this can exacerbate joint discomfort. Drinking enough water helps lubricate the joints and keep them healthy, reducing the chances of pain and stiffness.

2. Maintain a healthy diet

A well-balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables can play a vital role in managing joint pain. Include foods high in omega-3 fatty acids such as fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds, as they have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce joint pain.

3. Exercise regularly

Low-impact exercises like swimming, cycling, or walking can strengthen the muscles around the joints, improve flexibility, and reduce pain. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional or a physiotherapist to determine the appropriate exercises for your specific condition.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Extra weight can put added pressure on the joints, exacerbating joint pain. It is crucial to maintain a healthy weight to reduce stress on the joints, particularly during the monsoon season when pain might be more prevalent.

5. Practice proper posture

Correct posture is crucial in preventing joint pain. Whether sitting, standing, or walking, maintaining proper alignment helps distribute the weight evenly across the joints and minimises unnecessary stress. Poor posture can lead to joint misalignment, muscle imbalances, and increased pain.

6. Use appropriate footwear

Wearing appropriate footwear is important to support the joints and prevent pain. Invest in shoes that provide proper cushioning, arch support, and stability. Avoid wearing completely flat shoes or high heels, as they can strain the joints and increase pain.

7. Apply warm or cold compresses

Depending on the nature of joint pain, applying warm or cold compresses can provide relief. If the pain is due to inflammation or swelling, using a cold compress can help reduce these symptoms. On the other hand, if the pain is due to stiffness or muscle tension, applying a warm compress can help relax the muscles, increase blood flow, and alleviate pain.

8. Prioritise rest and relaxation

It is important to give your joints sufficient rest to allow them to recover and heal. Overexertion can worsen pain and result in further damage. Incorporate periods of rest into your daily routine, and ensure you get enough sleep at night.

Overall, while the monsoon season can exacerbate arthritis pain for some individuals, it is important to implement strategies to minimise discomfort and maintain mobility.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.