Are You An Undiagnosed Diabetic? Here's How To Know And What To Do

Diabetes is a silent epidemic in India, with millions unknowingly living with the condition. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) revealed that approximately 25% of individuals with diabetes remain undiagnosed. This statistic underscores the importance of awareness and proactive health measures. Undiagnosed diabetes refers to individuals who have elevated blood sugar levels but have not been formally diagnosed. This condition often goes unnoticed due to the gradual onset of symptoms and the lack of routine screening. Diabetes often develops gradually, and many individuals may not notice the symptoms until the condition has progressed. Being aware of these signs is crucial for early detection and management.

Common symptoms of undiagnosed diabetes

1. Frequent urination

Elevated blood sugar levels can cause the kidneys to work harder to filter and absorb excess glucose, leading to increased urination. This is often one of the earliest signs of diabetes.

2. Increased thirst

As frequent urination leads to fluid loss, the body becomes dehydrated, triggering intense thirst. This cycle can be self-perpetuating, as drinking more fluids leads to more frequent urination.

3. Unexplained weight loss

Despite normal or increased eating, individuals with undiagnosed diabetes may experience weight loss. This occurs because the body starts breaking down muscle and fat for energy due to its inability to use glucose effectively.

4. Fatigue

When cells lack glucose, the body's primary energy source, individuals may feel unusually tired or fatigued. This can impact daily activities and overall quality of life.

5. Blurred vision

High blood sugar levels can lead to fluid being pulled from tissues, including the lenses of the eyes, affecting the ability to focus. This can result in blurred vision.

6. Slow-healing sores or frequent infections

Diabetes can impair the body's ability to heal and fight infections. This may lead to frequent infections or sores that take longer to heal.

7. Numbness or tingling in hands or feet

Excess glucose can damage nerves, a condition known as diabetic neuropathy. This can cause sensations of numbness, tingling, or pain, particularly in the extremities.

8. Dry skin and itching

Dehydration from frequent urination can lead to dry skin. Additionally, poor circulation and nerve damage can contribute to skin problems.

9. Increased hunger

Despite eating, individuals with diabetes may experience constant hunger. This is due to the body's inability to use glucose effectively, leading to energy deficits.

Photo Credit: Pexels

What to do if you suspect undiagnosed diabetes

If you recognize any of these symptoms, it's essential to take proactive steps:

1. Consult a healthcare professional

Schedule an appointment with a doctor for a comprehensive evaluation. They may recommend blood tests, such as:

Fasting Plasma Glucose (FPG) Test: Measures blood sugar after an overnight fast.

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT): Assesses blood sugar after fasting and then drinking a sugary solution.

Hemoglobin A1c Test: Reflects average blood sugar levels over the past 2–3 months.

2. Lifestyle modifications

Adopting a healthy lifestyle can help manage or prevent diabetes:

Balanced Diet: Focus on whole grains, lean proteins, vegetables, and fruits.

Regular Physical Activity: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.

Weight Management: Maintaining a healthy weight can improve insulin sensitivity.

3. Monitor blood sugar levels

Regular monitoring can help keep track of blood sugar levels and assess the effectiveness of lifestyle changes or medications.

4. Medication adherence

If prescribed, take medications as directed by your healthcare provider. This may include oral medications or insulin therapy.

5. Regular check-ups

Frequent visits to your healthcare provider can help monitor the condition and prevent complications.

Undiagnosed diabetes can lead to serious health complications if left untreated. Recognising the symptoms early and seeking medical advice are crucial steps in managing the condition effectively. By making informed lifestyle choices and adhering to medical guidance, individuals can lead healthy lives while managing diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

