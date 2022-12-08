Pre-Diabetes: How To Realistically Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Checking your sugar levels regularly can help identify pre-diabetes as there are no significant symptoms

You have pre-diabetes if your blood sugar levels are higher than usual. Type-2 diabetes can result from untreated pre-diabetes. Get your blood sugar levels checked because pre-diabetes doesn't usually show symptoms, especially if you're at high risk.

A condition known as pre-diabetes occurs when your blood sugar levels are higher than average but just not high enough to be classified as diabetes. In the next five to ten years, people with pre-diabetes had a 50% chance of getting diabetes. However, you can take measures to stop type-2 diabetes from occurring.

The sensitivity of the body to the insulin's effects is known as insulin sensitivity. A person who is considered to be insulin sensitive will need less insulin to lower blood sugar levels than a person who has poor sensitivity.

In order to maintain stable blood glucose levels, individuals with low insulin sensitivity, also known as insulin resistance, will need higher doses of insulin, either from their own pancreas or through injections. When your body has trouble metabolising glucose, you have insulin resistance, which can be an indication of more serious health issues like high cholesterol and blood pressure.

Like most diseases, corrective measures can help you overcome being pre-diabetic. However, taking strict measures can be tough and unrealistic, especially if you have a poor diet or a sedentary lifestyle. Continue reading as we share realistic tips to improve insulin sensitivity.

Tips to improve insulin sensitivity:

1. Get good sleep

It is no surprise that good sleep is essential for a number of reasons. Surprisingly, a lack of good quality and quantity of sleep can lead to type-2 diabetes. Various studies show a lack of proper sleep could hinder one's insulin sensitivity. However, you can lower the impact of poor sleep on your insulin levels by making sure you sleep for at least 7-8 hours daily and undisturbed.

2. Keep bread away

Rotis, paranthas, and other pre-made varieties of bread are a crucial part of our diets. However, eating a diet rich in carbs can be troublesome for diabetics as well as pre-diabetics. On the other hand, following a low-carb diet such as keto or a Mediterranean diet can help improve insulin sensitivity and might also help lower hypertension and reduce excess weight.

3. Keep protein adequately

Eating a protein-rich diet is encouraged for most people including diabetics and pre-diabetics. However, excess of anything is unhealthy. Eating lots of protein can encourage the creation of insulin, which will raise your levels. The key is to consume the proper protein sources. Whey and casein proteins, which could also promote the synthesis of insulin more than other forms of protein, may be best avoided.

4. Exercise adequately

If you have a sedentary lifestyle, this tip might seem difficult. However, there is a variety of diseases that can be prevented by inculcating regular exercise into your routine. Partaking in physical exercise helps send sugar into our muscles for storage and instantly boosts our insulin sensitivity. Even just exercising for 30 mins to 1 hour, 5 times a week can improve your insulin sensitivity significantly.

5. Eat multiple small portions

Your pancreas creates more insulin when you consume an excessive amount of food in one sitting. Basically, if you are overweight and have insulin resistance, eating too much food might quickly result in hyperinsulinemia. You can decrease your insulin levels and improve insulin sensitivity by eating fewer calories and smaller servings.

6. Focus on your mental health

This might be new to you however, your mental health does significantly influence your insulin levels. Your body's capacity to control blood sugar is impacted by stress. Cortisol and glucagon are two stress hormones that are stimulated when the body is prompted to enter "fight-or-flight" mode. Glycogen, a type of stored sugar, is broken down by these hormones into glucose, which enters the bloodstream and is used by the body as an immediate source of energy. Additionally, stress hormones increase insulin resistance in the body.

7. Maintain a healthy weight

Low-carb diets and regular exercise are crucial because they can help you lose weight, which helps lower your insulin levels. It can be challenging to focus your weight loss efforts on particular body parts, but in this situation, reducing belly fat could be essential to decreasing insulin levels. Visceral fat, which can be hazardous and persistent, is frequently found in the belly. Insulin resistance is encouraged by visceral fat in the abdomen.

8. Eat more soluble fibre

Soluble fibre absorbs water when consumed and solidifies into a gel. This causes meals to go more slowly through your digestive system, prolonging your feeling of fullness and preventing blood sugar and insulin spikes. Additionally, it may increase the beneficial bacteria in your colon, which may lessen insulin resistance. Lentils, avocados, carrots, apples, broccoli, cauliflower, sweet potatoes, sunflower seeds, and oats are a few examples of foods high in soluble fibre.

Keep these tips in mind to gradually and realistically increase insulin sensitivity and overcome insulin resistance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.