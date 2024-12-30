10 Lifestyle Changes You Need To Make Right Away When Diagnosed With Pre-Diabetes

Pre-diabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes. It signals that the body's insulin function is impaired, leading to reduced glucose uptake by cells. This condition is reversible with timely intervention but, if left unmanaged, can progress to diabetes. Early diagnosis offers an opportunity to make lifestyle changes that significantly lower the risk of developing diabetes and associated complications. In this article, we share a list of lifestyle changes you can make when diagnosed with pre-diabetes for better health.

10 Lifestyle changes to make when diagnosed with pre-diabetes

Focus on a diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of vegetables. Avoid refined carbohydrates, sugary snacks, and processed foods, as they can cause blood sugar spikes. Incorporate fibre-rich foods like oats, quinoa, and legumes to improve blood sugar control.

Learn to manage carbohydrate portions as they directly affect blood sugar. Opt for complex carbohydrates that have a low glycemic index, such as sweet potatoes and brown rice, which release energy slowly, keeping blood sugar stable.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. Regular exercise improves insulin sensitivity, helping cells use glucose more effectively.

If overweight, losing even 5-10% of body weight can significantly improve blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity. Combine a healthy diet with exercise for sustainable weight loss.

Smoking exacerbates insulin resistance and increases the risk of complications. Seek professional help or support groups to quit smoking and improve overall health.

Excessive alcohol consumption can destabilise blood sugar levels and lead to weight gain. Stick to moderate drinking. In fact, you are encouraged to consider abstaining altogether.

Poor sleep patterns can disrupt insulin function and increase hunger hormones. Aim for 7-8 hours of restful sleep each night by maintaining a consistent bedtime routine and creating a comfortable sleep environment.

Chronic stress can lead to increased blood sugar levels. Practice stress-management techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises to maintain emotional and physical health.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to support kidney function and help flush out excess sugar. Avoid sugary beverages like sodas and sweetened juices.

Keep track of your blood sugar levels to understand how lifestyle changes impact your health. Regular monitoring helps you stay motivated and make adjustments as needed, in consultation with your healthcare provider.

By implementing these changes, individuals diagnosed with pre-diabetes can reverse the condition, improve overall health, and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.