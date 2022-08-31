Pre-Diabetes: Can You Stop Development Of Diabetes With Lifestyle Changes?

Pre-Diabetes: Drink in moderation as excessive drinking can spike blood sugar levels

Diabetes can be a hectic disease to live with. One may be born with it or might develop it due to a poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle. You have pre-diabetes if your blood sugar levels are above the normal range, as the name suggests. An outcome of a bad diet and lifestyle is pre-diabetes. Through routine blood tests, pre-diabetes may be detected.

An important indicator of whether you are likely to develop type-2 diabetes is pre-diabetes. Pre-diabetes is curable, unlike type-2 diabetes. You can restore your blood sugar levels to normal by making lifestyle changes, eating a healthy diet, and exercising. In this article, we discuss how you can manage pre-diabetes by early changes in your lifestyle.

Lifestyle changes to reverse pre-diabetes:

1. Inculcate exercising regularly

It's time to get active if you aren't already. You can work out without joining a gym. Going for a stroll, riding a bike, etc. are easy ways to implement regular workouts. The majority of the week, you should aim for 30 minutes of exercise that causes you to sweat and breathe more tediously. You can better manage your diabetes by leading an active lifestyle, which lowers your blood sugar. Additionally, it lessens your risk of developing heart disease. Additionally, it can aid in stress relief and weight loss.

2. Eat right

When you have diabetes, this is essential since what you consume influences your blood sugar levels. No foods are categorically forbidden. Just consume the amount of food that your body requires. Consume a lot of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Pick lean meats and nonfat dairy products. Eat less fat and sugar-rich foods. Keep in mind that sugar is produced from carbohydrates, so limit your consumption. Try to maintain the same amount from meal to meal. If you need insulin or other medications to control your blood sugar, this is even more crucial.

3. Manage your mental health

Stress causes your blood sugar levels to rise. Furthermore, anxiety may affect how well you control your diabetes. You might neglect to take your medications, exercise, or eat properly. Find ways to relax, whether it be through yoga, deep breathing, or relaxing activities. If needed, we encourage you to seek professional health. Therapy, meditation guidance, etc. can all pose helpful in improving our mental health.

4. Get regular checkups

Visit the doctor a minimum of twice a year. Diabetes can also increase your risk of developing other heart diseases. Learn your cholesterol, blood pressure, and A1c values (average blood sugar over 3 months). Regular checkups can help you notice gradual spikes in your blood sugar levels and help you avoid diabetes and even pre-diabetes.

5. Quit smoking right away

Diabetes increases your risk of developing conditions like nerve damage, heart disease, eye disease, kidney disease, blood vessel disease, stroke, and foot issues. Your likelihood of developing these issues is increased if you smoke. Smoking can also make it more difficult to exercise. Consult your doctor about quitting options.

6. Drink in moderation

Avoiding excessive amounts of beer, wine, and alcoholic beverages may make it easier to manage your blood sugar. Don't go overboard if you decide to drink. Alcohol can cause an excessive rise or fall in blood sugar levels. Before consuming alcohol, check your blood sugar and take precautions to prevent declines. Eat when you're drinking if you have diabetes and use insulin or other medications. Take this into consideration while counting carbs since some beverages, such as spritzers, may have more of them.

In conclusion, just small alterations in your routine can make significant improvements to your health. You can lower your risk of developing diabetes by managing these factors.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.