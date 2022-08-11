Pre-Diabetes Diet: Here Are Foods To Lower Your Risk Of Type-2 Diabetes

Okra may help lower blood sugar levels

Pre-diabetes is the progression of blood sugar towards reaching type-2 diabetes. Unlike type-1, type-2 diabetes is developed through an unhealthy diet and a sedentary lifestyle. A pre-diabetic is considered to be on the verge of developing type-2 diabetes.

Unlike type-2 diabetes, pre-diabetes may be reversible and the risk of diabetes can be significantly lowered through proper diet and lifestyle. In this article, we list various foods that have been proven helpful in reducing our blood sugar and can help us lower our risk of type-2 diabetes as pre-diabetics.

9 foods to eat that lower risk of type-2 diabetes if you are pre-diabetic:

1. Okra

A fruit that is frequently used as a vegetable is okra. It is a great source of antioxidants and polysaccharides, which reduce blood sugar. Due to its powerful blood sugar-lowering abilities, okra seeds have been used as a natural treatment for diabetes for a very long time.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables more commonly known as green leafy vegetables are extremely healthy for pre-diabetics. They are rich in sulforaphane. Sulforaphane is a kind of isothiocyanate that has been proven to possess the ability to reduce blood sugar.

3. Nuts

Consuming nuts has been linked to potential benefits for controlling blood sugar levels, according to research. In comparison to other diets, type 2 diabetes research revealed that diets including nuts at an average daily intake of roughly 50 grams significantly decreased fasting blood sugar and haemoglobin, a measure of long-term blood sugar management.

4. Legumes

Protein, fibre, and minerals like magnesium that are abundant in beans and lentils can help reduce blood sugar levels. They include particularly high levels of resistant starch and soluble fibre, which might assist delay digestion and perhaps enhance the responsiveness of blood sugar to meals.

5. Seeds

Seeds are a fantastic option for controlling blood sugar since they are high in fibre and antioxidants. In particular, flax seeds could lower blood sugar levels. Pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and other seeds may also be beneficial.

6. Citrus fruits

Despite the sweetness of many citrus fruits, research suggests that they may help lower blood sugar levels. Citrus fruits are categorised as low glycemic fruits since they have less of an impact on blood sugar than other fruit varieties like watermelon and pineapple.

7. Seafood

Seafood being a significant source of protein, good fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, particularly fish and shellfish, may help control blood sugar levels. For the regulation of blood sugar, protein is necessary. It aids with slow digestion, avoids blood sugar surges after meals, and heightens feelings of satiety.

8. Avocados

Avocados may have significant benefits for lowering blood sugar levels. They are abundant in fibre, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, and studies have shown that including them in meals lowers blood sugar levels.

9. Whole grains

Oats and oat bran, and other whole grains include a considerable amount of soluble fibre, which has been found to significantly lower blood sugar levels. This high quantity of soluble fibre may help you control your blood sugar levels.

In conclusion, while some foods increase and spike our blood sugar, some foods may be helpful in reducing our blood sugar. These foods might ultimately normalise our blood sugar and remove us from the pre-diabetic range. However, these foods must be accompanied by a healthy lifestyle and a daily workout routine.

