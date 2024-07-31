Pre-Diabetes: 5 Signs That You Suffering From Insulin Resistance As Per Nutritionist

If you are experiencing these symptoms, consult a medical expert to better understand it

Insulin is known to be a natural hormone that regulates blood sugar levels in our body and converts food into energy. This hormone acts as the key that helps to open the cells in your body. After insulin unlocks your cell doors, glucose leaves the bloodstream and moves into the cells. Your body uses the glucose to produce energy. Have you ever wondered what would happen if your body stops responding to insulin? This phenomenon is called insulin resistance. It occurs when the cells in your liver, fat and muscles fail to respond to insulin. That is when your pancreas springs into action.

The pancreas tries to combat your rising blood glucose levels by generating more insulin. However, if your cells get too resistant to insulin there will be a spike in your blood glucose levels. It can result in several diseases like Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.

Insulin resistance can pose several health hazards. So, it is better to identify the warning signs as soon as possible to get immediate medical treatment. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee is helping you understand the symptoms of insulin resistance.

Take a look:

The nutritionist shares these 5 signs:

1. Increased hunger

When you have excessive hunger every two hours, and every two and a half to three hours, or you are looking for something to eat, know that you have insulin resistance.

2. Headaches

You can be prone to developing insulin resistance if you suddenly experience a headache either during the day, in between meals or if you have not eaten a meal for 5-6 hours.

3. Sugar cravings

If you crave sweets after a meal and especially at night, chances are that you might be suffering from insulin resistance.

4. Unnecessary weight gain

Are you suddenly gaining weight even after eating the same number of calories every day? It could be a sign that you have insulin resistance.

5. Pigmentation

Pigmentation around your neck, on the cheeks, and arms are some more signs of insulin resistance.

So, if you are experiencing these symptoms, consult a medical expert right away.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.