Beware! 5 Common Signs Of Insulin Resistance You Shouldn't Overlook

Just like any other health issue, insulin resistance has a starting point. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Insulin resistance has become more common than ever. In this condition, our cells become unresponsive to insulin - a hormone responsible for regulating our blood sugar levels. If you're someone who already has insulin resistance, you'll know how difficult it can be. You have to be mindful of what you consume to avoid spikes in blood sugar. But, just like any other health issue, insulin resistance has a starting point. There are certain common symptoms that people who already have it might have experienced before developing it. The good news is that you can avoid being in such a situation! Recently, hormone and gut health coach Manpreet Kalra took to her Instagram to share five common signs of insulin resistance you shouldn't overlook.

Also Read: Diabetes Diet: Foods And Tips To Improve Insulin Resistance

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Common Signs Of Insulin Resistance You Shouldn't Ignore:

1. Sugar Cravings

People crave sugar for many reasons. It could be due to low blood sugar levels, the need for an energy boost, or simply for comfort. But in some cases, sugar cravings could also signal serious health issues, such as insulin resistance. According to Manpreet, "Insulin resistance leads to energy deficits, leading to increased cravings for sugar and carbohydrates." So, don't take them lightly!

2. Belly Fat

Did you know belly fat could also be an early sign of insulin resistance? In this condition, the cells usually become too resistant to insulin, resulting in increased blood sugar levels. This, in turn, leads to belly fat, also known as visceral fat. To determine if you're at risk of insulin resistance, check your waist-to-hip ratio. For men, it should be 0.95 or lower, and 0.85 for women.

3. Skin Tags

Skin tags are small growths on the skin, which can appear anywhere on the body. While there are several factors that may contribute to this condition, in some cases, they could be a sign of insulin resistance. Manpreet shares that skin tags may appear due to elevated insulin levels in the bloodstream. If you spot too many, they could be a sign of insulin resistance.

4. Dark Underarms

According to the hormone coach, dark underarms are another common sign of insulin resistance. Since there is excess insulin in the bloodstream, it can stimulate skin cells to reproduce, resulting in darkened underarms. The skin may also appear velvety. Apart from underarms, you may also notice dark patches on other areas of your body.

5. Fatigue

Have you been eating and sleeping well but still feeling fatigued? If so, this could be an early sign of insulin resistance. Manpreet explains that to feel energised, our body needs glucose. When you have insulin resistance, glucose is not effectively able to enter the cells, leading to feelings of tiredness and lethargy.

Also Read: 6 Foods That Will Help You Combat Insulin Resistance, As Picked By A Nutritionist

Take a look at her full post here:

How To Improve Insulin Sensitivity?

Now that you know about the warning signs of insulin sensitivity, you might be wondering how to improve it. Manpreet suggests not one but seven things that can improve insulin sensitivity:

Start your day with methi seed water.

Have a protein-rich breakfast.

Walk for 10 minutes after meals.

Do soleus push-ups for 5 minutes post meals.

Have chia seed water as a mid-meal.

Fast for 12-14 hours between the last meal (dinner) and the first meal (breakfast).

Have your dinner 3 hours before bed.

Watch out for these common signs and prevent the possibility of developing insulin resistance. Stay fit, healthy, and happy!