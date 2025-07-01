150 Mins Of Exercise A Week Could Reverse Pre-Diabetes Study Claims

A new study featured in Cardiovascular Diabetology – Endocrinology Reports offers promising insights: engaging in just 150 minutes of weekly exercise can greatly improve blood sugar levels and even reverse prediabetes. The research, which examined data from Colombian adults involved in a cardiovascular risk program from 2019 to 2023, revealed that participants initially had a median HbA1c of 5.9%, a marker of borderline glucose control. Notably, those who exercised for more than 150 minutes each week were found to be four times more likely to restore normal blood sugar levels and reverse their prediabetic condition compared to those who were less physically active. Engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week can significantly help reverse pre-diabetes and improve heart health. Keep reading as we discuss how exercise can benefit your heart health and reverse pre-diabetes.

10 ways 150 minutes of exercise a week could reverse pre-diabetes

1. Improves insulin sensitivity

Exercise makes muscle cells more receptive to insulin, meaning glucose can be absorbed from the bloodstream more efficiently. Over time, this can restore healthy blood sugar regulation and reduce insulin resistance, the key driver of pre-diabetes.

2. Lowers blood glucose levels naturally

Physical activity helps lower blood sugar both during and after workouts by prompting muscles to use glucose as fuel. Regular sessions can maintain this effect long-term, keeping blood sugar within a healthy range.

3. Reduces visceral fat

Excess fat around the abdomen is linked to insulin resistance and inflammation. Exercise helps burn visceral fat, decreasing inflammation and improving metabolic function, which are vital for reversing pre-diabetes.

4. Boosts weight loss and maintenance

Even modest weight loss (5–7% of body weight) through consistent exercise can significantly reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Exercise supports fat loss while preserving lean muscle, aiding long-term weight management.

5. Enhances muscle mass and glucose uptake

More muscle means greater glucose storage capacity. Resistance training as part of your 150-minute routine builds lean mass that actively absorbs blood sugar, reducing strain on insulin production.

6. Lowers inflammation levels

Chronic low-grade inflammation contributes to insulin resistance. Regular workouts reduce pro-inflammatory markers and improve immune function, helping reset the body's metabolic balance.

7. Regulates blood pressure and lipid levels

Many with pre-diabetes also have high blood pressure or abnormal cholesterol. Exercise improves cardiovascular markers, lowering triglycerides and LDL (bad cholesterol), while increasing HDL (good cholesterol).

8. Improves sleep quality and stress management

Poor sleep and high stress elevate cortisol, which can spike blood sugar levels. Exercise promotes better sleep patterns and helps manage stress hormones, supporting metabolic recovery and regulation.

9. Builds healthy habits and routine

Dedicating 150 minutes a week to exercise often sparks broader lifestyle changes, such as improved diet, hydration, and mindfulness, all of which support reversal of pre-diabetes and improved heart health.

10. Reduces risk of progression to type 2 diabetes

According to studies, lifestyle interventions like regular exercise reduce the risk of progressing from pre-diabetes to type 2 diabetes by over 50%. This weekly commitment becomes a powerful long-term investment in metabolic health.

Committing just 150 minutes a week to exercise can be life-changing for someone with pre-diabetes. It not only helps reverse early metabolic dysfunctions but also enhances heart health, reduces stress, and strengthens the entire body. The best part? It's sustainable, cost-free, and adaptable to any lifestyle, making it one of the most effective tools for reclaiming health naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.